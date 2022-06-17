Appeal to find missing man with links to Bude
By Zoë Uglow | Reporter |
[email protected]
Friday 17th June 2022 9:12 am
Share
Appeal to find missing Exeter man with links to Bude (Devon and Cornwall Police )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a 45-year-old man who is missing from Exeter.
Officers are concerned for the welfare of Paul Barnard who was reported missing on 15 June.
They are carrying out enquiries and searches to locate him but are also asking for the public to report any sightings to them.
It is believed he could be in the Exeter or Bude areas.
Mr Barnard is described as white, around 6ft 1in tall, and is of thin build. He has light brown shaven hair and tattoos on his right arm. He usually wears a tracksuit and baseball cap.
Anyone who sees Mr Barnard or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police via [email protected] or by telephone on 101, quoting log 357 of 15 June.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |