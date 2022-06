Appeal to find missing man with links to Bude

Appeal to find missing Exeter man with links to Bude ( Devon and Cornwall Police )

I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from Cornish times. Read our privacy notice

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a 45-year-old man who is missing from Exeter.

Officers are concerned for the welfare of Paul Barnard who was reported missing on 15 June.

They are carrying out enquiries and searches to locate him but are also asking for the public to report any sightings to them.

It is believed he could be in the Exeter or Bude areas.

Mr Barnard is described as white, around 6ft 1in tall, and is of thin build. He has light brown shaven hair and tattoos on his right arm. He usually wears a tracksuit and baseball cap.