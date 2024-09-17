Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a burglary at a takeaway in Liskeard.
The break-in took place in at Gurkha Tandoori in Pondbridge Hill, Liskeard, overnight between Saturday September 14 and Sunday September 15.
During the incident an offender forced entry into the premises, climbed inside and stole £100 from the till and £100 in tips before leaving the scene.
Anybody in the area at the time who witnessed anything suspicious, or has information that may assist investigating officers is asked to call police on 101 or visit our website quoting 50240233977