POLICE have launched an appeal for information after a road traffic collision saw a man lose his life and a passenger in a critical condition.
A man in his 50’s died after the collision, which took place on the A38 in the Glynn Valley during the afternoon of Sunday, April 28.
It is reported that the man’s silver Honda Jazz collided with a red Nissan Navara pick up between the junction to Bodmin Parkway railway station and the Halfway House public inn.
Three people, who were travelling in the Nissan pick-up, were taken to the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro to be treated for their injuries, which police say are minor, while a female passenger was taken to Derriford Hospital and remains in a critical condition.
The incident led to the A38 being closed for a number of hours.
In light of the incident, police have launched an appeal for information.
They are seeking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have dash-cam footage to get in touch on 101 by quoting log 293 of 28/04/2024.
