Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a fatal road traffic collision in St Austell.
Officers were called at around 10.20pm to the B3274 Bodmin Road near St Austell on Friday, October 13.
It was reported that the collision involved a white moped and silver Vauxhall Vivaro van which subsequently left the scene of the collision.
The moped rider, a female in her 50s from the St Austell area, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.
A 28-year-old local male was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and driving while unfit through drink or drugs. He has since been released on bail.
The road was closed while an investigation was carried out at the scene.
Officers from the Roads Policing Team would like to thank the public for their patience while the road was closed.
Anyone with any relevant information, CCTV or dash-cam footage which may assist the investigation is asked contact police via the website here or by calling 101 quoting log 951 for October 13.