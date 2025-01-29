“The late Charles Harding of Brookfield, South Hill, organist at St Sampson’s, used to chime one of the bells until about 2010, when it became unsafe. They have probably not been rung for a number of decades. This suggestion is given weight by a wonderful 1958 article in a bellringing journal, ‘The Ringing World’. It tells of an expedition to St Sampson’s by six bellringers from Truro and London who persuaded the then churchwardens, Mr Brock and Mr Brent, to allow them access to the previously forbidden bell chamber. The intrepid bellringers carried out an inspection, did a bit of oiling of metal parts and installed new bellropes. They pronounced the bells safe and proceeded to ring “a perfect six-score of Grandsire Doubles”.