TRAINING is in progress for teddy bears on the Rame Peninsula – and it’s all in aid of a local church appeal.
Any bears brave enough can still sign up for the “Maker Church Zipline” on Monday August 26.
The fun Bank Holiday challenge is part of a drive to reach £133,000 for the church refurbishment appeal.
The teddies will ride down from the top of the church tower down to the ground while being cheered on by their owners below.
A spokesperson said: “This activity forms part of the St Julian’s Festival, one of the events raising money to restore the pinnacles, parapets and tower roof of this magnificent 13th century parish church.
“Other attractions on the day include a car boot sale, children’s games, exhibition of kneelers, a grand prize draw, and of course, lots of tea and cake!”
Through events and grants, the Maker Church appeal has so far raised more than 60% of its target.
A charity darts marathon at the Devon and Cornwall pub in Millbrook, and the Torpoint and District Comrades Club has been one of the latest fundraisers, raising £800.
With £52,377 still to go, the committee say they’re determined to reach their goal so the project can go ahead.