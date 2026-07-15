ONE OF south east Cornwall’s most anticipated community events made a big splash last weekend as the Polperro Water Carnival returned in style.
An action-packed day of family-friendly activities, quirky competitions and community spirit was held along the historic harbour in the picturesque fishing village on Saturday, July 11.
The popular event was revived in 2017 after it was forced to finish in the year 2000 following several decades of high jinks.
The highlight of the day was the annual raft race, which saw teams in homemade crafts taking to the water in a chaotic contest. The Gilbert Vikings crossed the finish line first to win the competition, ahead of The Salty Seamen in second and A Piece of Work who came third.
Awards were handed out to the best dressed raft which went to The Green Voyagers, the best dressed crew honour went to Jam First, Swim Later, while the wooden spoon was awarded Shipfaced.
Other lively competitions throughout the day included sculling races, the famous Miller and Sweep, along with the three-legged pub crawl and treasure hunt.
With free admission on the day, as well as live music, games and entertainment that kept the harbour buzzing well into the evening, there was something for everyone at the carnival.
The event allowed residents and visitors to soak up the colourful carnival atmosphere and on-water shenanigans for a day of light-hearted revelry.
After the event’s conclusion, a Polperro Water Carnival spokesperson said: “What a great day! Thanks everyone for coming and throwing yourself into the fun and supporting this brilliant event. Congratulations to the all the competitors, you were all amazing.”
To find out more about the Polperro Water Carnival, visit their official Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/polperrowatercarnival
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