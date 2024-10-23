Jared Sedgwick, director of operations from Marston’s, said: “Brits have been known to take glasses home with them from the pub, but this time we’re encouraging it! We’re so proud to be working in partnership with The Royal British Legion to give our customers another way to raise awareness and crucial funds for veterans, who are such a large part of the Marston’s community. We want to welcome everyone to their local pub for what will be a month to remember, and join us in saying cheers to our heroes.”