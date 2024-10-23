The 2025 Royal British Legion (RBL) Poppy Appeal campaign has been launched this week.
The Poppy Appeal is RBL’s biggest fundraising campaign held every year in November, during the period of Remembrance. Each year thousands of amazing volunteers across the country help raise millions of pounds during the Poppy Appeal to support the Armed Forces community.
The Armed Forces carry out their role with courage and humility, but often play down the sacrifice and bravery required to serve. They won't tell you what it means to say goodbye to loved ones and face the possibility of never coming home. It can be difficult to imagine the dangers faced and sacrifices made by the men and women of our Armed Forces.
The Poppy Appeal also helps fund services like the Battle Back Centre - the first port of call for wounded, injured and sick service men and women as they start their Individual Recovery Program.
This year marks the 80th anniversaries of momentous battles and turning points of the Second World War. The D-Day landings of 6th June – the largest seaborne invasion in history – marked the beginning of the liberation of western Europe.
Elsewhere on the globe exceptionally hard-fought battles were also turning the tide of the war. The Royal British Legion remembers the service and sacrifice of British and Commonwealth armed forces in these and other battles.
The red poppy is a symbol of both Remembrance and hope for a peaceful future, they are worn as a show of support for the Armed Forces community.
The poppy is a well-known and well-established symbol, one that carries a wealth of history and meaning with it. Wearing a poppy is still a very personal choice, reflecting individual experiences and personal memories. It is never compulsory but is greatly appreciated by those who it is intended to support.
The inspiration and history behind the poppy becoming a symbol of Remembrance
During WW1, much of the fighting took place in Western Europe. The countryside was blasted, bombed and fought over repeatedly. Previously beautiful landscapes turned to mud; bleak and barren scenes where little or nothing could grow.
There was a notable and striking exception to the bleakness though - the bright red Flanders poppies. These resilient flowers flourished in the middle of so much chaos and destruction, growing in the thousands upon thousands.
In the Spring of 1915, shortly after losing a friend in Ypres, a Canadian doctor, Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae was moved by the sight of these poppies and that inspiration led him to write the now famous poem 'In Flanders Fields'.
The poem then inspired an American academic named Moina Michael to adopt the poppy in memory of those who had fallen in the war. She campaigned to get it adopted as an official symbol of Remembrance across the United States and worked with others who were trying to do the same in Canada, Australia, and the UK.
Also involved with those efforts was a French woman, Anna Guérin who was in the UK in 1921 where she planned to sell the poppies in London.
There she met Earl Haig, our founder, who was persuaded to adopt the poppy as our emblem in the UK. The Royal British Legion, which had been formed in 1921, ordered nine million poppies and sold them on 11 November that year.
The poppies sold out almost immediately. That first ‘Poppy Appeal’ raised over £106,000 to help veterans with housing and jobs; a considerable sum at the time. In today's Poppy Appeal 40,000 volunteers distribute around 40-million poppies.
In view of how quickly the poppies had sold and wanting to ensure plenty of poppies for the next appeal, Major George Howson set up the Poppy Factory to employ disabled ex-servicemen. Today, the factory and warehouse in Aylesford, Kent produces millions of poppies each year.
The demand for poppies in England continued unabated and was so high, in fact, that few poppies actually managed to reach Scotland. To address this and meet growing demand, Earl Haig's wife Dorothy established the 'Lady Haig Poppy Factory' in Edinburgh in 1926 to produce poppies exclusively for Scotland.
Poppy People in Cornwall
In Cornwall each year in early November, some 30,000 Legion volunteers take to the streets with poppies and collecting boxes, raising millions of pounds for the Poppy Appeal.
The money collected at this time and from numerous other fundraising activities throughout the year, goes to providing help and support to serving and ex-Service men and women and their dependants. Between October 2022 until September 2023, the county raised more than £517,000 for the Poppy Appeal.
The Royal British Legion in Cornwall are always need new Poppy People volunteers to assist with Poppy Appeal collecting. Without volunteer collectors, without appeal organisers planning the collections, this great cause would grind to a halt.
There is an urgent need to recruit more people as many of Cornwall’s current volunteers are retiring from active duty. Add to this the ever increasing demand on the Legion's services and you can see why they need your help more than ever.
Events List
Bodmin:
Wreath Laying at Rough Tor takes place at Bodmin Moor November 9. Meet at 9am in the car park PL32 9QG. On arrival at the top of Rough Tor, laying a Wreath for the Division will follow.
Standards will be present, and you are all asked to bring along your Beret's for this occasion. There will be a tractor with a purpose-built trailer to carry those who cannot walk too far. The Two Minutes Silence will be at 11am. Once completed, lunch will be served at The Old Inn at St Breward.
The Remembrance Parade takes place on November 10. This will take place at The Keep and people attending will need to assemble at 8am for 9am Service at the DCLI War Memorial. Standards are requested to attend.
Boscastle:
Service at The Methodist Church at 10.50am on November 10. Followed by the parade to The War Memorial for the Act of Remembrance - estimated arrival 11.45am.
Bude:
The parade will begin at 10.30am from The Strand, leading to a service at Bude Methodist Church at approximately 11.15am. Those wishing to join the parade are encouraged to gather at The Strand bus stop before the start time.
As a mark of respect, the War Memorial in Bude will be illuminated on the evening of November 10, and Storm Tower will be lit on the evening of November 11.
Callington:
The Remembrance Day Parade will be held on November 10. The procession will start at approximately 2.30pm for wreath laying at the War Memorial, with the Service in St Mary’s Church, scheduled to start at approximately 3.00pm. All are welcome.
Calstock:
The Calstock Sunday Service will take place on November 10. Assemble at 9.15am at the Copper Valley Academy (Delaware School). The Parade will begin at 9.30am and proceed to the War Memorial, Albaston.
Downderry:
The act of remembrance will take place at the Downderry Memorial Garden at 11am on Remembrance Day (November 11). Refreshments will be served at Downderry and Seaton Village Hall from 11.15am. All are welcome for food and drink. Entry is free but donations for the RBL would be welcome.
Launceston:
There will be a two-minute silence at 11am on November 11 in the Square and the Remembrance Parade will take place on Sunday, November 10.
Those taking part in this year’s Remembrance Sunday service in Launceston Town Square should gather by the Castle Grounds entrance at 10.15am to form up by 10.30am.
To mark the launch of the Poppy Appeal in Launceston the ‘Garden of Remembrance’ was blessed by the Legion Chaplain Rev Mary Williamson on October 19 at the Launceston War Memorial. Wooden crosses and Symbols of Remembrance are available from Specsavers for anyone to place.
Poppy items are available from local retail outlets in Launceston and outlying villages. There will also be a poppy stall in Tesco foyer until November 9, and will be manned by members of the local Royal British Legion 10am to 4pm. Poppy boxes can be found at 150 locations in and around Launceston.
The Mad American Barber Shop on Church Street
Those wishing to lay a wreath during Remembrance are welcome to do so. Wreaths to be collected from Hicks & Sons during opening hours.
Launceston branch Royal British Legion Parade Marshall Ed Wade-Hall said: “Everyone is invited to parade. They do not have to be invited - it’s all inclusive!” Anyone wishing to find out more or intending to join the parade is asked to contact Mr Wade-Hall before November 11 on [email protected]
Liskeard:
Act of Remembrance Parade and Civic Service will take place November. The full parade will leave the Cattle Market at 10.30am, led by the Silver Band, Standards, RBL members and Veterans, RNA and representatives of public and youth services in the town.
The Mayoral Party and Town Council will join the parade before proceeding to the War Memorial for the wreath laying ceremony at 11am. A Civic Service will follow at St Martin’s Church, led by the newly appointed vicar Rev Mark Wade. Following the service the parade will return, taking the Salute outside Webbs House.
The National Two Minute Silence takes place on November 11 at 11am in front of Webbs. Poppies will be available from next week in various retail establishment and public places.
Looe:
On November 10, the Looe Branch of the Royal British Legion will be participating in the ceremony, starting from 10.30am, which is a civic event organised by Looe Town Council.
Armistice Day on November, the Looe Branch will be holding a short service at the One War Memorial commencing at 10.45am and observing a two minutes silence at 11am.
Saltash:
On November 10 there is a church service at the Wesley church in Saltash at 2pm, followed by a parade approx 3pm down Fore street to the town Memorial at St Nickolas and Faith where two new memorial benches will be blessed followed by wreath laying.
November 11 outside the Brunel public house in Fore Street, the town will come together for the two minutes silence for our fallen heroes. The Mayor and local dignitaries along with local Standards will be taking part in the annual event.
Stratton:
A service will take place at the War Memorial at 09.30am, followed by a service at St Andrew’s Church.
Tideford:
Remembrance Sunday as observed by Tideford and St Germans RBL Club will be conducted in front of the War Memorial in the car park on November 10. Meet outside the RBL club, the act of Remembrance starts at 10.45am. On completion of the act of remembrance there will be a service at Tideford Church.
If you would like to conduct your own personal act of remembrance, wooden crosses will be available on the day for anyone to place in the small garden of remembrance in front of the War Memorial. The RBL Club will be open afterwards for refreshments. Everyone is welcome.
Trebyan:
A Remembrance Day Brunch with take place at the Lanhydrock War Memorial Hall on Remembrance Day (November 11) between 10.30am to 2pm. The two minute silence will be observed at 11am followed by laying of the wreath. Free Tea and Coffee will be provided. Feel free to bring photos, stories and memories of family members or people that are important to you that served in any war.
Fundraising for the Poppy Appeal
A free fundraising pack of ideas to inspire, support and encourage to raise money for this year’s Poppy Appeal is available on the Royal British Legion website at www.britishlegion.org.uk/get-involved/things-to-do/fundraise-for-us
When you fundraise for the Royal British Legion you’re helping to provide life-long support to serving and ex-serving members of the British Armed Forces, their families and dependants through hardships, injuries and bereavements.
If you would like any additional resources or would like to talk over your plans, you can contact Royal British Legion team on 0345 845 1945.
Leaving a Tribute
Every year, RBL proudly display thousands of Tributes in Fields of Remembrance. Each Tribute carries a personal hand-written message to someone who lost their life in Service for our country. This Remembrance, will you write a message and pay your respects to those who gave so much for our freedom?
Peple can share their message, short or long, and it will be displayed in the Fields of Remembrance. Whether you’re remembering a family member, friend or want to share your respect, please consider donating to support the Armed Forces community.
Your words will see that the men and women of the Armed Forces community, who sacrificed everything to protect us, are always remembered, because together, we will remember them.
Poppy Appeal store
Another way of donating to the Poppy Appeal is to explore their wide range of Poppy products which are available to purchase, with something for everyone. From Poppy memorabilia and wreaths to stationery and jewellery, RBL hopes to makes shopping easy while you support a great cause.
For any more information on the Poppy Appeal and to find out other ways to donate, visit: www.britishlegion.org.uk/get-involved/poppy-appeal
Raising a glass to our armed forces
Marston’s and The Royal British Legion have partnered to create brand new, poppy-themed glasses to raise vital funds for veterans during this year’s Poppy Appeal.
Pint and half-pint glasses are available to purchase from any of 1,175 Marston’s pubs across the UK, include the Pearl & Trawl at Wadebridge and Copper Coast in Pool, near Redruth. Pint glasses will cost £2.50 and half pint glasses will cost £2, with 100 per cent of the profits going to The Royal British Legion. Glasses will be available to purchase empty, as well as with drinks to be enjoyed in pubs, before taking them home.
The poppy glasses are just one part of Marston’s month to remember, with pubs running awareness and fundraising events up and down the country, including everything from community breakfasts, to live music, to remember our veterans past and present. Traditional, pin-on poppies will also be available to purchase.
2023 saw a 35 per cent increase in the number of households requesting assistance, which led to The Royal British Legion supporting 27,000 people and awarding more than £18-million worth of grants to individuals in need.
Marston’s dedication to supporting the veteran community is reflected when in February 2024 they re-signed the Armed Forces Covenant, symbolising a continued commitment to supporting veterans and their families through employment opportunities. Several Marston’s pubs are currently being ran or staffed by ex-serving veterans.
Jared Sedgwick, director of operations from Marston’s, said: “Brits have been known to take glasses home with them from the pub, but this time we’re encouraging it! We’re so proud to be working in partnership with The Royal British Legion to give our customers another way to raise awareness and crucial funds for veterans, who are such a large part of the Marston’s community. We want to welcome everyone to their local pub for what will be a month to remember, and join us in saying cheers to our heroes.”
Ben France, head of corporate partnerships from The Royal British Legion, said “We're thrilled to be partnering with Marston’s to support Poppy Appeal this year and beyond. The fundraising taking place across their network of pubs will help transform the lives of those in need across our Armed Forces community"