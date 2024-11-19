AN annual march and vigil against sexual violence is being staged in Newquay.
The Women’s Centre Cornwall in Bodmin is inviting people to demand safety and freedom for women and girls by joining its ‘Reclaim The Night’ event, which will take place at the Killacourt bandstand on Friday, December 6, at 6pm.
The evening will begin with a candlelit vigil to honour the lives of women and children taken by male violence across the UK this year.
Each woman will be remembered with a candle and a flower. Community members are encouraged to bring flowers to lay at the vigil, along with torches, fairy lights, or anything to illuminate the collective presence of the march.
The program will feature live music by Angeline Morrison and Holly Anne Coles.
There will be spoken word poetry from women who have accessed support through The Women’s Centre Cornwall.
A dance performance will also be given by KBSK Performing Arts as well as guest speeches by survivor activist Viv Gordon and young women from the Young Empowered Women’s Project.
Women will join in a peaceful women’s march through the streets of Newquay following the vigil, which aims to send a powerful message against harassment, abuse and misogyny.
This year marks the centre’s 20th annual Reclaim The Night event, which is an opportunity for the community to connect, reflect and take action toward creating a future in which women and girls can live free from violence and oppression.
In the UK and worldwide, violence against women and girls remains an urgent human rights crisis, with one in three women experiencing sexual or domestic abuse in their lifetime.
In Cornwall alone, more than 5,300 women endure domestic abuse annually, and approximately 2,500 women face rape or sexual assault. Additionally, over 10,000 local women statistically fall among the one in 20 women who are subjected to repeated abuse, both in childhood and then again as adults.
In the lead-up to Reclaim The Night, The Women’s Centre Cornwall will launch the #UprootingMisogyny campaign on November 25th, coinciding with the start of the 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence. This initiative invites people to take a stand against the misogyny that fuels a culture of disrespect, abuse, and violence toward women and girls.
Jackie May, CEO of The Women’s Centre Cornwall, said: “We are inviting our community once again to come together to take action to uproot the misogyny that sits at the foundation of a culture of disrespect, abuse, and violence towards women and girls.
“This year marks our 20th Reclaim The Night event in Cornwall, and our message remains the same: we do not consent to living in a society in which we are not safe, respected, and free in every space. Bring your friends, family, voice, flowers, lights, and banners as we create warmth, make noise, and take up space in Newquay.”
The wheelchair-accessible event is open to all, including children. While there may be strong language, all are welcome to join the vigil and performances.
Men and boys are encouraged to stand with women and girls in solidarity, although the march will be women-only to honour the origins of Reclaim The Night.
Hot drinks and a safe space will be provided by The Roasting Room, which is generously sponsoring the event for the third consecutive year.
The Women’s Centre Cornwall provides free, specialised support for women across Cornwall, Devon, Dorset, and Eastwood Park Prison. The charity, run by women for women, offers an empowering, women-centred approach to the healing journey.
For more information and updates, follow The Women’s Centre Cornwall on Facebook, @womenscentrecornwall on Instagram, or search #ReclaimTheNightCornwall and #UprootingMisogyny.