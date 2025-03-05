THIS weekend sees the return of the annual Cross of St Piran awards on Saturday, March 8.
A number of local recipients from across the Duchy will be presented with the award at a service in Perranzabuloe at St Piran’s Church.
The Cross of St Piran is an annual award which is presented to individuals who have gone above and beyond in their service. They are largely nominated by their peers and can be recognised for everything from length of service to specific projects.
Fourteen crosses were handed out to those who came from across the diocese including Judith Ayers from East Wivelshire and Ian Gordon of West Wivelshire Deanery.
Judith was a big part of the inspiration which launched the St Sampson’s unlocked project, which has always been a mission project, and she has continued to be a driving force as it progresses. Fundraising, grant writing, project management, architecture, ad history are talents that she can now count as her own.
Her hand has now touched 75 successful grant applications. Fundraising from all sources including grants, donations and local fundraising, has raised around £350,000, including £27,000 from local fundraising; an amazing result for a small rural church like St Sampson’s.
Judith has been responsible for worship at St Sampson’s for many years, leading the worship team since 2018 and ensuring that weekly Sunday worship has continued. This award recognises Judith for the Christian life that she lives and for all her many contributions to the Church and the parish community.
Meanwhile, Ian Gordon is synonymous with the All Saints Church in Herodsfoot. He has dedicated decades to looking after it, and more importantly, ensuring that the community is brought together.
At one stage when the All Saints was being talked about as needing to close, Ian’s work changed that narrative and the attendance has doubled as has its income, which is mostly down to Ian.
Ian has embraced change by now having a monthly Celtic evening Prayer Service, and a shining highlight of the Christmas Eve brass band Carol Service.
Other people collecting the Cross of St Piran award include Annette Buchanan (Kerrier Deanery), Ruth Berreta and Philip Gilbert (Carnmarth North Deanery), Jacqui Bennett (Carnmarth South Deanery), Tony Cruddas (Powder Deanery), Viv Farmer (Pydar Deanery), Stephen Rivers and Edwina Sleeman (St Austell Deanery), Rob Tremain (Trigg Major Deanery), Ellen McConnell (Trigg Minor and Bodmin Deanery) and Robert Corney (Stratton Deanery).
There are also six awards to be given out to people in church schools, including Fiona Harvey from Antony School in Torpoint and Jon-Joe Wilson of St Dominic Church of England Primary School, Saltash.
Fiona is nominated for all the years of service she has put into Antony School. A volunteer linked to Sheviock Church; she has given her time to Antony school for more than 10 years.
Initially Fiona came to support some children in a pastoral capacity, however over the years she has become invaluable, not only supporting pastorally, but also supporting children’s learning.
Jon-Joe, over the past four years, has committed his life to uplifting those around him, particularly in the realm of primary education and self-development.
His effort in leading St Dominic Church of England Primary School has transformed the lives of countless young people, some of whom come from disadvantaged backgrounds. His work has helped them realise their full potential, instilling values of perseverance, kindness, and faith.
Jon-Joe’s leadership extends beyond the classroom, through consistently leading community service initiatives aimed at addressing local needs, from raising food to supporting local food banks, or running menopause support groups. His leadership has had a significant effect on his teaching staff in leading them to receive an outstanding grade in Ofsted.
In addition, Jon-Joe’s has been a pillar of support for local churches and has organised many services.
Others collecting the award to people in church schools include Abigail Jessop (The Bishops’ Church of England Learning Academy), Hayley Pitman, Sarah Wilkins (Headteacher of St Meriadoc School) and Brenda Wright (St Issey School).