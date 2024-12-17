AN all-new contest to find the world’s fastest amateur pasty crimpers is being launched for next year’s Cornish Pasty Week.
The seven-day celebration of Cornwall’s culinary gift to the globe will reach a grand finale with World’s Fastest Crimper competitions for adults and under-16s at the Great Cornish Food Store, Truro, on March 1, 2025.
Organisers, the Cornish Pasty Association (CPA) have run a contest for professional pasty crimpers in the past but have now decided to relaunch the competition just for amateurs.
CPA chairman Jason Jobling said: “We’re thrilled to announce the launch of our first-ever open contest to find amateur world champions in the skilful art of crimping.
“Crowning the world’s fastest crimpers will be a great way to end a week full of activities, all designed to celebrate our favourite food, its history and those who make it the thriving Cornish industry it is today.
“Once again throughout Cornish Pasty Week we will be raising money for the Cornish Pasty Community Fund, which helps hundreds of children right across the county to learn about food and cooking.”
Cornish Pasty Week has been running since 2018. Earlier this year the 2024 event raised £20,000 for the community fund which is given to schools throughout Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly to enable them to introduce cooking activities and food-learning initiatives they would otherwise not be able to afford.
So far more than 30 schools have received a share of the fund to buy equipment and ingredients for a wide range of activities – from growing vegetables to after-school cookery clubs.
Professional bakers and crimpers from CPA member bakeries have also led pasty-making sessions for more than 600 children in local schools.
In these fun, inclusive lessons, every child learns about ingredients which go into a genuine Cornish pasty and gets to make, bake and eat their own.
To raise money for the 2025 community fund, anyone making or selling genuine Cornish pasties can donate either a specific amount from every pasty sold during the week, or a fixed lump sum of their choice.
Schools will be able to apply for a share of the fund by completing an online form, saying how much money they need and what it will be used for. The CPA will select the winning bids.
The CPA is also seeking sponsorship for Cornish Pasty Week 2025, to help continue its valuable work with schools.
Another key aim of the week is to raise awareness of the Cornish pasty’s Protected Geographical Indication status, which safeguards its quality and reputation.
Jason Jobling added: “Cornish Pasty Week is a great time of year when spring is around the corner and we all get together to showcase the love, care and talent involved in making a genuine Cornish pasty.”
The World’s Fastest Crimper titles will be decided after a series of heats on the big day. Contestants will be challenged to crimp three Cornish pasties as fast as they can against the clock.
To book a space visit www.cornishpastyassociation.co.uk