A BLIND kitten whose story captured the imaginations and best wishes of people across Cornwall and beyond has passed away.
National Animal Welfare Trust (NAWT) launched an appeal last week to help fund the medical care of Donut, who had been found as a three-week old kitten, alone, cold and helpless by a lady gardening near their headquarters in Cornwall.
They had described the progress she had made since being in their care, and hopes were high that she would go on to find a home by Christmas.
However, it has now been confirmed that events took a turn for the worst over the weekend, with little Donut passing away after a short battle with an infection.
Announcing the news, the charity described the realities of life in an animal rescue centre and the impact that losses can have on those who give their time for the benefit of animals when they need it most.
They also described young Donut as a ‘unique’, sassy little character who would be missed very much by those who cared for her.
A spokesperson for National Animal Welfare Trust Cornwall said: “All of us here at NAWT Cornwall are devastated to let you know that over the weekend, little Donut sadly crossed the Rainbow Bridge.
“On Friday late afternoon her health took a sudden and rapid decline. She was assessed by Animal Vets in Hayle, and later by C-Vets emergency Vets.
“Both NAWT Staff and the Vets did everything we could for her but sadly, despite all our efforts, she was too weak to fight anymore.
“It is a truly sad day here at the centre. Although it is one of the realities of rescue and working with animals, it never gets any easier. We spend so much time getting to know each one that comes through our doors, and love them like our own.
“She was such a unique, sassy little character that will be missed very much. We chose this picture of her as one member of staff said 'it just sums her up perfectly.'
“Sleep well little one.”