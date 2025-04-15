RESIDENTS of a quiet hamlet in the countryside near one of Cornwall’s most loved woods are up in arms after a four-lane water slide is opening for business again despite being refused planning permission by Cornwall Council. Kernow Slide is due to reopen on May 24 after operating last summer without permission.
Scaffolding has gone up in a field next to the hamlet of Little Downs, near Bodmin, to set up the 145-metre water slide, which residents believe is in completely the wrong area. They say it creates noise in an idyllic setting renowned for being peaceful, is on a narrow road with the attraction’s entrance on a dangerous bend and that Kernow Slide’s owner is being inconsiderate to locals by “flying in the face of refusal”.
The council’s planning department refused permission for the slide, which is operated by James Lance, on February 24. Its report states the attraction is in “an unsuitable location which is heavily reliant on a private vehicle and is not accessible by a range of transport modes and fails to protect landscape character.
“The benefits to the tourist economy from the scheme do not outweigh the harm caused through the unsustainability of the location together with the adverse impact upon the rural character and appearance of the area which is within an Area of Great Landscape Value through the introduction of an incongruous man-made structure and erosion of the tranquillity of the landscape.
“In the absence of a suitable noise assessment to assess the impact of the proposed water slide attraction on the residential properties and campsite business to the north west of the application site, the proposal is not considered acceptable … it would be deemed that the introduction of this tourist facility would cause significant noise harm to neighbouring properties which would be considered unacceptable”.
Mr Lance, who is preparing to reopen in time for the May half-term, says he is appealing the decision and offers transport arrangements for anyone wishing to visit the attraction. He stressed that there were no highways objections to the slide. Cornwall Council says its enforcement action team is currently investigating the return of Kernow Slide.
We visited Little Downs and spoke to a number of residents, none of whom wanted to be named. One of them said: “He has six months to appeal after February’s refusal, so he can continue operating until the end of the summer. He knows the process will take ages, so he could have years out of it.”
Another local told us: “We all rang each other delighted that it had been refused – a day later the scaffolding went up again.” They say they can accept that young people and “some adults” love the slip and slide, but they strongly believe it’s in the wrong place, on a road which is part of Cornwall Council’s Active Travel ‘Quiet Lanes’ network. Cardinham Parish Council has unanimously objected to the plans twice
The residents’ group said the screaming from those enjoying themselves on the slides ruined the quiet idyll of the countryside near Cardinham. An elderly resident added: “The last day of it operating last year was horrendous. We opened all our windows and doors because it was lovely weather, and I sat doing my jigsaw and I thought, I can’t stick this noise – all the shouting and screaming and that. We had to close everything up.”
Jenny Cruse, a candidate for the Cornwall Council elections who is currently the local member, said she was not against the slip and slide but its location. “We encourage businesses, we encourage young people to open businesses, but this is actually harmful.” She added the harm to a neighbouring caravan site business was “considerable” and the effect on the character of the surrounding area is “very harmful because Cardinham is a place people come for peace and quiet”.
“A slip and slide as lovely as it may be by Bude, Newquay or wherever, isn’t sustainable here,” said Cllr Cruse.
She added that the enforcement system “wasn’t very robust” as the business will be allowed to operate until the end of the summer while Mr Lance appeals the planning refusal. Cllr Cruse felt the applicant wasn’t being considerate to the people of Little Downs “as he’s flying in the face of refusal”.
“The road hasn’t been taken as an issue by Highways but the road up through Fletchersbridge is very narrow and the access to the attraction is bang on a dangerous corner, where there have been accidents,” added another resident. “It’s a blind spot.”
The residents want to know what the insurance situation would be if there’s an accident at the Kernow Slide site given the attraction has been refused. We asked both the applicant and the council this, but it hasn’t been covered in their responses.
Mr Lance, who set up Kernow Slide, responded to our request for comment on the residents’ concerns. He said: “Planning is an ongoing process and Kernow Slide is taking the opportunity to appeal the planning refusal with the legislated timescales. Our planning consultant is in regular contact with Cornwall Council’s planning team, and we are following the process.
“In their professional assessment, the local highway authority raised no objections to the safety of the access into the site or to the suitability of roads serving the site; the application was not refused on highway safety grounds. The only thing that has made access harder is a local resident regularly removing directional arrow signs along the road.
“There is access to footpaths / cycle trails just around the corner linking to Cardinham woods. From Cardinham woods it’s a 1.9 mile walk or an 18-minute cycle to Kernow Slide; this route is largely off road.
“I have arrangements in place for anyone wishing to travel by public transport, details are on the website. We can arrange a taxi to meet guests at the closest bus stop or train station. The site is well related to other attractions around Bodmin and there is also strong local support.”
He added: “Kernow Slide employs 20+ people from the local area, mostly students between college / university terms. It’s a fantastic opportunity for them to earn over the summer and gain valuable work experience. Kernow Slide also uses the services of several local companies.”
A spokesperson for Cornwall Council said: “Following the refusal of Planning Application PA24/05867 in February 2025 the enforcement team have re-opened an enforcement investigation case and have been monitoring the situation and have recently been in contact with the operators. Our investigations are ongoing and any work carried out without planning permission is at the operators own risk.
“The council will consider the appropriate course of action at the conclusion of our investigation which we are undertaking without delay but within the requirements of the legislation set out in the Town and Country Planning Act 1990.”