Scaffolding has gone up in a field next to the hamlet of Little Downs, near Bodmin, to set up the 145-metre water slide, which residents believe is in completely the wrong area. They say it creates noise in an idyllic setting renowned for being peaceful, is on a narrow road with the attraction’s entrance on a dangerous bend and that Kernow Slide’s owner is being inconsiderate to locals by “flying in the face of refusal”.