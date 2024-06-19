A PROJECT to restore ancient woodland and make it accessible to many more people to enjoy is thriving.
At High Wood, near Liskeard, non-native plantation is making way for what was there in times gone by – a temperate rainforest that is habitat for many thousands of species.
Protect Earth purchased the wood in 2022 and entered into a unique agreement with the Forestry Commission that would see logging continue alongside the planting of native trees.
At an open day event, local people heard about the progress made by the charity and its volunteers.
“The open day went well,” said Kathy Sturgeon. “The history walk and talk conducted by Iain Rowe from Caradon Archaeology was particularly well attended, and also popular was the Screech Owl and Animal Sanctuary who brought along two owls, a pole cat and two baby storks. We had Pete the Bodger from the Association of Pole-lathe Turners and Green Woodworkers and the Cornwall Wildlife Trust.”
Children helped to build a bug hotel, went on scavenger hunts, and made a bird box to take home.
“At High Wood we now welcome horse riders after installing a horse access gate. We have started a community orchard of local fruit species for visitors to sample when the fruit is in season and we are working on the track to improve its condition.
“The removal of more of the large conifers last winter has brought more light to the woodland floor and we are seeing evidence of natural regeneration in those areas.”
Regular working parties usually involve two separate activities, said Kathy, so that people of all strengths and abilities can be included.
A Forest School will soon start meeting at High Wood, and Protect Earth also wants to improve access to the wood for wheelchair users, although warns this may take a while to achieve.
“We have removed smaller conifers and rhododendron, and put up bird, bat and dormouse boxes,” Kathy continued.
“Over the next few months we plan to install benches, mark trails for walkers, horse riders and mountain bike riders, replace fences, and trim hedges.”