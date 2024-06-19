“The open day went well,” said Kathy Sturgeon. “The history walk and talk conducted by Iain Rowe from Caradon Archaeology was particularly well attended, and also popular was the Screech Owl and Animal Sanctuary who brought along two owls, a pole cat and two baby storks. We had Pete the Bodger from the Association of Pole-lathe Turners and Green Woodworkers and the Cornwall Wildlife Trust.”