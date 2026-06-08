THE ancient tradition of well dressing has been introduced at a village in Cornwall.
More than 100 people gathered in Tywardreath, near Par, to celebrate and bless two wells – one in the heart of the village and the other on the site of Tywardreath Priory.
The event was organised by local history group In Search of Tywardreath (ISOT) and led by the Rev Shona Hoad.
Deborah Hazeldean, of ISOT, said: “We loved the way people in the Peak District have gathered together to create large and elaborate pictures from plants and flowers to dress their local wells. We decided to create our own Cornish version of this tradition!”
Sixteen local groups and organisations each produced a panel that was 12 inches square, using flower petals and natural materials to create an image special to themselves. The panels were then displayed on a frame at the well in the village along with flowers gathered from local gardens.
A group of singers sang a number of water-themed songs at the village well before Tywardreath Morris, headed by Dave Quoroll, led a procession to the Blessed Mary Well at Newhouse Farm, using music and dance steps written and created especially for the event.
Deborah said: “Our panel creators provided a wonderful diversity of images and techniques from the Daymark at Gribbin Head created entirely from petals to the Strand Quilters who made their panel from fabric. We had panels supplied by the Tots Group at the local church, the village butchers, Guides, Scouts, Par Community Gardens and Tywardreath Fete Committee to name but a few.”
Shona Hoad blessed the second well before more singing, a serpent dance through the trees, traditional Morris dancing and folk music from local players.
The committee of In Search of Tywardreath who arranged and funded the well dressing hope it will become a regular event.
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