Candles light the way as part of the first group, we enter the house just as dusk is setting in. Access to the rear courtyard is via an outbuilding, a former abattoir. The first room we come to is the old living room where Grahame has told the team he’d regularly hear footsteps overhead of an evening. Gadgets that monitor magnetic activity and fluctuations are handed out to the group and they each signal one single green light. Nothing is registering.