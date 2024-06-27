PEOPLE of all ages have discovered the wonders to be found outdoors at their local church.
The Living Churchyard open day in Calstock was supported by St Andrews Church and community, local musicians, Natural Landscapes, Calstock Primary School and Parish Council, Exeter Diocese and Ginsters, as well as a host of local volunteers.
Organiser Jane Wetherby said: “It was a fabulous turn out, and a community event with a real difference. It was a celebration of nature, music, dance and drama.”
An intriguing sight were children from Calstock Primary, who formed a Victorian funeral procession up the long hill to the churchyard, where they read stories of those buried at St Andrews.
The youngsters were assisted by Donna Kilpin, Gillian Lane, Lorna Potter and Ian Richards.
One local person who attended said: “It was a lovely event, we felt that we discovered a new part of our beautiful village.”