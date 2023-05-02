In the run-up to the weekend, Callington Rotary Club has been inviting local people to take part in creative competitions to make a lasting legacy of the Coronation in the town. While traders have been decorating shop windows to be unveiled this week, children and adults have been invited to take part in poetry and painting competitions on the theme of ‘Kings and Queens’, with the winning entries to be published in a commemorative booklet, and entries read out on Saturday at the Town Hall.