The South West is preparing for an exciting series of events this May as we come together to celebration the Coronation of King Charles III.
From tea parties to community games, it is sure to be a weekend to remember.
Here is a reminder of just a few of the local events taking place across the Voice area from May 5 to 8:
Bodmin
A day of celebration will be staged in Priory Park on Saturday, which will include a live screening of the Coronation service at Westminister Abbey. People are invited to bring along a picnic and celebrate together with friends and family.
Circus skills, a mini funfair, an inflatable circus, workshops, stalls, music, entertainment as well as food and drink will also be organised.
The Big Coronation Lunch will be held at Mount Folly on Sunday between noon and 4pm.
People will be able to start the day with Bodmin’s first Park Yoga session at Priory Park at 9.30am.
The Big Coronation Lunch will include market stalls, circus skills workshops, music and entertainment from 10am.
There will also be a live screening in Priory Park of the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle.
The Big Help out will be held on Monday from 10am to 2pm.
People are also invited to visit the Coronation display in Bodmin Museum during the spring.
There will also be a special Royal visits display in the Shire Hall during the Coronation weekend.
Callington
A PROGRAMME of community events has been planned in Callington for a full weekend of celebrations to mark the King’s Coronation.
Groups in the town have been working hard to stage activities for all ages to ensure that everyone will feel part of this once-in-a-lifetime occasion.
Callington Town Forum are putting on a free community party at the Saltash Road Recreation Ground on Friday (May 5) from 7pm. There’ll be food, drink, things for kids, music, dancing and lights, say organisers!
On the day of the Coronation itself, local people are being encouraged not to sit and watch at home alone, but come along to the Town Hall where there’ll be a live stream of the events of the day.
Bring your own alcohol, and light refreshments will be available thanks to Callington WI.
In the run-up to the weekend, Callington Rotary Club has been inviting local people to take part in creative competitions to make a lasting legacy of the Coronation in the town. While traders have been decorating shop windows to be unveiled this week, children and adults have been invited to take part in poetry and painting competitions on the theme of ‘Kings and Queens’, with the winning entries to be published in a commemorative booklet, and entries read out on Saturday at the Town Hall.
Meanwhile a walking treasure hunt over the Coronation weekend will be open to all and will enable wheelchair access to all the clues. Each team must have a smartphone, and details are available on the Rotary website (www.callingtonrotary.org)
Here’s a guide to what’s happening in the town:
Thursday, May 4 — Age Concern Coronation Lunch at the Town Hall
All weekend — Treasure Hunt in the town centre
Friday, May 5 — 7pm, Coronation Bingo at the Town Hall
7pm, Coronation Party in the Park at the Saltash Road Recreation Field
Saturday, May 6 — 10am, free live streaming of the Coronation at the Town Hall
7pm, Royal British Legion Black Tie Dinner at the Town Hall
Sunday, May 7 — 10am, Food and Drink Market at the Pannier Market
10am, Community Orchard Planting at the Launceston Road Recreation Field
10am to 3pm, tea and Coffee morning at St Mary’s Church
4pm, Churches Together service at the Town Hall followed by afternoon tea
Monday, May 8 — 10am, Football and Bowls Competitions (Saltash Rd Rec and Bowls Club)
Care Homes Tea and Cakes Parties
6.30pm, Coronation Play at the Prim Raf Theatre (sold out)
Liskeard
The British Legion will be screening of the Coronation on the Saturday, which will include either a cream tea or a barbecue depending on the weather.
The Royal British Legion will be staging a Drumhead Service and wreath laying in The Parade at 11am. An evening service will be held in St Martin’s Church.
The Scouts will be staging a community litter pick on the Monday at 8am.
There will be an exhibition on the King’s visits to Liskeard, including him opening the Tourist Information Centre and Museum, which will be staged in the museum throughout May.
Stuart House will be showcasing exhibitions including photographs and memories of the King’s visits to Cornwall from April 24.
Liskeard Town Council, Liskeard in Bloom and Liskeard Lions are among the groups, which are looking to get involved to mark the occasion on May 6 and 7.
Various potential events and activities were discussed at a King’s Coronation event planning meeting held in the Public Hall including an afternoon tea party and illuminating the Guildhall.
A council spokesperson said: “Councillor Cassidy reported that the bunting purchased last year was in storage at the Public Hall, had been checked for condition and could be put up again.
“Liskeard In Bloom will place flowers and planting at the fountain monument in baskets and boxes.
“The Lions are working on an afternoon Tea Party which would include helping the elderly with transport if needed.
“Stuart House are planning a dual exhibition from April 24 to May 30.
“They have a couple of working titles with the exhibition showing the King’s visits to Cornwall and history of the English coronation.
“There was discussion around screening the event at the Public Hall. It was, however, confirmed that the British Legion would be screening the coronation and having a barbecue or cream tea which anyone was welcome to attend.
“Lighting up buildings in the town with a colour, search light or union flag was also discussed and the clock tower/Guildhall was amongst the locations considered suitable for possible lighting.
“There was a discussion regarding having a two day music event and hiring a stage. It was also mentioned that it was getting late for booking entertainment along with other related implications. Any event would need to be free so it was accessible to all.
“Liskeard School & Community College and Cornwall Council will be spoken to about the possibility of events taking place at the school or car park. An event aimed at young people was discussed, but events planned will be aimed at all ages.”
Sadly a Coronation Tea Party to be held by the Lions will not go ahead due to problems with incurance. Mayor Simon Cassidy said: “We are obviously saddened to hear of this news as the Coronation plans were amazing and time is running out but we are in discussions with other organisations about alternatives.”
Saltash
Saltash is gearing up to celebrate to commemorate King Charles III’s coronation.
Saltash Town Council has accepted the invitation from the May fair Committee to hold a Civic Parade at the event to mark the historic occasion on Saturday, May 6.
The authority has created a working Group to meet with the May fair volunteer committee to discuss other ways in which the town council can be involved in the celebrations and support the event to properly mark the event.
Saltash will be staging an ancient custom to celebrate King Charles III’s coronation.
Saltash Town Council is organising an historical Beating of the Bounds event on may 8, which will see residents walk the boundaries of the parish to share the knowledge of where they lay.
Beating of the Bounds dates back to Anglo-Saxon times.
The walk will be approximately five miles and take three hours, passing each of the five boundary stones.
The walk will include a brief stop at the Notter Bridge Inn and end with a cream tea at Isambard House. The Saltash Red Bus will be used for transport.
Tickets will be on sale at Saltash Library Hub and the Guildhall at the end of February.
Traditionally Beating of the Bounds is undertaken to celebrate national events and was popular when organised in 2022 for Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.
Torpoint
Torpoint is gearing up to celebrate King Charles III’s coronation.
Torpoint Town Partnership is organising a family fun and picnic day in Benodet Park on Monday, May 8 between 12 noon and 5pm.