CHILDREN across Cornwall will be able to stay fit and healthy this February half term thanks to a selection of different activities being laid on at leisure centres across the county.
From silent discos, tennis courses and intensive swimming lessons to junior gym, soft play and trampolining, it seems Better leisure centres have devised the perfect programme for youngsters.
Kids can swim for just £1 from 9-10am each day and extra gym sessions are being laid on so juniors can make the most of the upgraded equipment available. There are also crash courses in swimming and tennis and pool inflatable fun for all the family.
Operating under the Better brand, GLL is the not-for-profit social enterprise that runs nine leisure centres on behalf of Cornwall Council. These are situated in Bude, Saltash, Liskeard, Bodmin, St Austell, Newquay, Truro, Helston and St Ives.
“We’ve been busy improving our facilities and programmes over the last few months and are looking forward to a busy half term,” said Amelia Kitchen, West Cornwall’s Senior General Manager.
“Parents will know how difficult it can be keeping children occupied when schools are out in February, so we’ve got a packed schedule of cost-effective events on offer. We advise checking your local centre timetable to avoid disappointment and recommend booking ahead.”
Local residents are entitled to a free Cornwall Card that gives them 10 per cent off a range of activities. Alternatively, customers can buy an annual pay and play card, entitling them to up to 30 per cent discount.