Wayne Darch, Deputy Director of Operations at SWASFT, said: “Hallowe'en is an exciting time of the year, and we want everyone to have a safe, but fun time. “To ensure we can be there for everyone that needs us in a medical emergency, we are asking people to help us to help you, by following our five steps to a safe Hallowe'en. “Please choose the right care for you, so we have crews available for patients with the most life-threatening conditions.” In a life-threatening emergency, dial 999 and request an ambulance. For non-life-threatening emergencies, people can access appropriate care by visiting NHS 111 online, contacting their GP or getting advice from a pharmacy.