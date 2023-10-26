The South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) has issued advice for staying safe this Hallowe'en.
The service is urging people across the region to enjoy a fun, but safe Hallowe'en. It has shared some important safety advice for those who will be out trick-or-treating or celebrating the spooky event on October 31
The ambulance service can face increased demand during the winter months, so SWASFT is sharing five steps to ensure a safe, but spooktacular Hallowe'en:
- Ensure that you can be seen in the dark. Wear something reflective and carry a torch so you can be seen by drivers at night.
- Use LED lights instead of candles as a safer alternative around the home and in pumpkins.
- Stay away from naked flames, especially when wearing Halloween costumes as they are often made of flammable materials.
- Ensure young children are accompanied by an adult whilst trick-or-treating, never let them go out alone.
- Be aware of choking hazards from sweets and chocolates.
Wayne Darch, Deputy Director of Operations at SWASFT, said: “Hallowe'en is an exciting time of the year, and we want everyone to have a safe, but fun time. “To ensure we can be there for everyone that needs us in a medical emergency, we are asking people to help us to help you, by following our five steps to a safe Hallowe'en. “Please choose the right care for you, so we have crews available for patients with the most life-threatening conditions.” In a life-threatening emergency, dial 999 and request an ambulance. For non-life-threatening emergencies, people can access appropriate care by visiting NHS 111 online, contacting their GP or getting advice from a pharmacy.