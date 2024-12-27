A campsite owner in Callington opened up his campfire to share Christmas dinner this festive season.
Owner of the Copper Pot glamping site near Callington, James Lankester, hosted 15 people for Christmas lunch for the fourth year running, cooking it all over a crackling campfire.
James said: “I’m on my own and I’m not really a Christmas person, and I know there are a lot of people who struggle and are on their own. A few years ago I put the first shout out and it’s the fourth year now.”
James recognised some from previous years but most of the people gathered around the campfire this Christmas were new. He said: “The number fluctuates from year to year. There were a lot of new faces and quite a few more would have come but didn’t have transport so that’s something I will try and organise for next year.”
Guest came from as far away as Liskeard, Truro, Plymouth and even an 80-year old lady who made the journey from Portsmouth to the campsite.
“We had singles, and even a family with two young kids. It was all very pleasant”, said James.
Christmas dinner was cooked outdoors on the campfire with just a little help from a stove to parboil the vegetables before transferring to the fire. “I love cooking outside and I am very good at it. I’ve done it for years now. The chickens took eight hours to cook and the flavour from cooking them over the fire was amazing”, he adds.
Hayley Patton from Callington Lions Club joined James on the day and helped with cooking. She said: “The work James does is incredible and listening to all those who came, is very much needed at any time of the year and even more so at Christmas.”
James is hoping to offer cooking courses at his campsite alongside others on offer such as basket weaving and wood carving but the site needs a little more work first, he says. Parts of it, like the seating area covered by a large parachute suffered during the recent storms.
Originally from the Isle of Lewis on the North West coast of Scotland, James moved to the Tamar Valley with his then partner nine years ago to build a campsite. Things didn’t quite to go plan for James who is now running a Crowdfunder to help the site survive over the Winter
“It’s not going well, like many other businesses”, he said. “I’m probably going to lose everything.
“I’ve been open for six years and it’s great to see guests returning and seeing their kids growing up. I want to be of benefit to the local community but it’s a struggle all on my own. Realistically I may not be around for next year.”
There are just a few days left on the fundraiser which offers different options to buy courses and holidays upfront as well as a chance to win a free three-night stay at the site.
The fundraiser can be found at: www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/copper-pot-campsite-crowdfunder