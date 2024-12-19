With Christmas within touching distance, it’s that time of year when families, friends and communities come together to spread festive cheer and indulge in the Christmas spirit. However, within every family, friendship and community are traditions, so what are some of Cornwall’s biggest Christmas traditions?
From a Christmas Day walk, and opening a present on Christmas Eve, to a chilly dip in the sea, each of us has our own personal tradition, but there are some which have been in place across Cornwall for hundreds of years, and others which have been established more recently.
Christmas Day Swim
On the morning of December 25, while many of us put on our Christmas jumpers, unwrap our gifts, and stuff our faces, there is a large population of the county who will be getting into their swimsuits and packing their cars ahead of a cold dip into the sea.
Each year, thousands of residents flock to Cornwall’s beautiful beaches to take part in a Christmas Day swim.
Widely regarded as England's longest established Christmas swim, Brighton Swimming Club, annual event began in 1860.
The club was founded by a small group of North Street tradesmen who first gathered on Albion Beach in 1858 and learned to swim.
With pools uncommon, the seas was the only place and with the group practicing every day – December 25 was no different.
One of the most popular and well known Christmas dips takes place on the North Cornwall coast in Bude. Each year, Crooklets beach welcomes the brave and the bold from Cornwall and beyond as they don their best Christmas hats and get more than just their toes wet.
The event has become incredibly popular and has attracted much attention, including that of photographers, who hope to capture the magical moment the masses run into the sea.
A picture of 2022’s swim, captured by Chris Gorman, of The Big Ladder Photographer, was even nominated for a national award.
Wassail
However, it is not just sea swims which are tradition at Christmas within Cornwall!
One of the earliest Christmas and New Year traditions is that of the wassail.
Len Shepard of Gorsedh Kernow explained: “Although it is not a custom of Cornish origin wassailing has certainly stood the test of time here in Cornwall. Although it saw a decline it is one of those customs that is now seeing an increasing revival. That it was a part of Cornish tradition back to at least the 14th century can be established through its appearance in the second play of the Cornish Ordinalia.”
To this day, residents across Cornwall still come out in force to enjoy a Christmas Day wassail.
The wassail, which often happens on or just after the twelfth night after Christmas, sees Wassailers pour cider onto the roots of the apple trees which will bring this year’s harvest while singing songs in the hope that the year ahead will bring a good harvest.
Residents in Bodmin, Saltash, Newquay, Wadebridge, St Austell, and St Ives are all known to host the festive event.
Montol Festival
Down in Penzance, residents also get stuck into the festive spirit with an annual tradition.
The Montol solstice festival is an annual festival held in Penzance on the December 21. Traditionally the day of the feast of St Thomas, the date also coincides with the winter solstice.
The Montol Festival is celebrated each year with performances from fire breathers, ‘obby ‘osses, Guisers and musicians, Christmas carol singers, choirs, dancers and markets in the evening.
Cornish Bush
One tradition which residents might not be so familiar with is that of the Cornish Bush.
The tradition is said to date back to Pagan times and was part of winter solstice traditions, which see participants create a beautiful decoration.
The Cornish Bush – sometimes called the Cornish Bunch - is made of holly, ivy, mistletoe and other evergreens. Residents weave the plants around a three-dimensional wreath – which looks like a cross from above – before placing a red candle at the base and hanging an apple inside.
Bunches were hung from the ceiling on Winter Solstice eve, where the candle is lit just prior to midnight – careful not to also catch the flammable leaves.
The wreath is said to represent new life. Once the candle is lit, dancing takes place around a ring created below the decoration to welcome in the God of Light.
Traditionally, much like kissing under the mistletoe, it is traditional in Cornwall to kiss under the bunch. According to tradition, those who kiss under it will be brought luck in the coming New Year.
New Traditions
While some festive traditions date back hundreds of years, others have been introduced and enjoyed more recently.
One popular, modern event includes the big Christmas light switch-on. Each year, towns across the county invite the community to come together to enjoy an evening of festive fun, featuring Christmas markets, music and the big countdown before the town is illuminated in a plethora of exciting colours.
On a cold evening, many residents will tuck into possibly one of the most Cornish confectionaries – a pasty! However, in recent years, a number of interesting spins on the traditional pasty have been created, and during the winter months, that includes a Christmas pasty.
The festive take on the meat-filled treat sees beef substituted for turkey, crispy bacon and sometimes even sausage. This is then mixed with stuffing and cranberry sauce, all encased in the classic hearty pastry.
Though, this is among the more controversial Christmas introductions!
Do you enjoy a Christmas pasty? Maybe you’ve mastered the art of weaving the Cornish bunch, or brave the cold on Christmas Day?