CONTROVERSIAL plans for the change of use of land to facilitate the provision of a ‘large’ predominantly Muslim burial site have been withdrawn by the applicant.
Dr Salam Mahadik had applied to Cornwall Council on behalf of the Gardens of Mercy charity seeking permission for the change of use of land from agricultural grazing to a green burial ground, associated with soft landscaping, green pathways, green parking area, re-erecting the existing shed and enhancing the existing access to the site.
The application concerned Land North East Of Meadowside, South Hill Road.
The plans would have involved the creation of a specific Muslim burial ground on the land, while provision for other faiths would have been included in a different part of the site. The Islamic burial rites is considered by Muslims to be an essential part of their faith, with the charity saying in its application that the absence of a Muslim cemetery in the South West adds to the distress faced by families at an already stressful time.
The charity behind the plans had added that part of the cemetery would have been given over to natural burials for people of all faiths, as it wanted the project to be an opportunity for fostering understanding and cohesion.
A withdrawn application typically means that the applicant has chosen to withdraw the application for a specific reason, which could range from a lack of likelihood of it proceeding on the grounds of viability or chances it will get granted permission to a wish to change the plans and re-submit a different plan at a later date, meaning there is always the possibility the proposals could return.
In its submitted documents, those behind the scheme further observed they had not yet conducted the business case for the proposals, saying: “Although a business case for the management of the cemetery has not yet been produced, it will follow the business principles of a charity. Income will be generated mainly through donations and fees for burials.”
However, no specific reason for withdrawal has to be given when withdrawing the application.
The proposals had been met with vociferous debate locally, attracting 165 objections and 167 in support, and while some objections were focused on the perception of a ‘large Muslim burial ground’ in Cornwall, others reflected concerns relating to specific issues, particularly around rainwater pollution and traffic on an un-lit, narrow road.
The Environment Agency had objected to the proposals on the grounds of lack of information. They responded to the consultation by saying: “We object to this proposal on grounds that insufficient information has been submitted to demonstrate that the burial of human remains in this location would not pose an unacceptable risk of pollution of groundwater.”
South Hill Parish Council issued objections after a public meeting attended by around 90 people, on the grounds of traffic on an unlit road and rainwater pollution in addition to the loss of farmland, the size of the site, and the lack of demonstrated need for the cemetery locally as further reasons to turn the project down.