IF AN outsider’s first impression of Bodmin was through references on the TV drama Doc Martin, then they’d assume the town was populated with people who are a little bit on the mad side, for ‘a bit Bodmin’ was written in the script as a sobriquet to its former history as the site of the South West’s largest ‘lunatic asylum’. Meanwhile to the uninitiated outsider, there are two things that my home town genuinely excels at – queuing on Dennison Road and complaining about the number of charity shops and hairdressers.
But here’s a secret that eclipses the mystery of who really killed Charlotte Dymond on Bodmin Moor in 1844 - that many people are now discovering.
There is a lot more to Bodmin than you might think.
It is certainly true that like everywhere, the high street has empty shops and it is a place where even infamous robber Ronnie Biggs would leave empty-handed - owing to the impending absence of bank branches. (Annoyingly the phone signal in the town centre barely allows access to their digital replacements).
If it was the Bodmin in the news you see, you’d probably remember two tragedies involving knives.
It’s been my home for my entire life, and here are some of the reasons I and others think Bodmin is a better town than many give it credit for.
The Place
If you look at the town from above, Bodmin actually appears to look like a ‘horse shoe’, as the town has grown around its centre point of the spectacular Bodmin Beacon nature reserve which has been enjoyed by the locals for centuries – you can still make out the remains of an old wrestling ring near to the 144ft memorial obelisk. Dotted between the newer build housing estates on the outside of the town, at its centre there is still a very big nod to history in the town’s extant architecture, particularly on the town’s high street.
While some of the town’s most striking buildings at the former site of the St Lawrence’s Asylum and the old East Cornwall Hospital unfortunately fell foul to the wrecking ball, many nods to history still remain. One of these examples is the Shire Hall, formerly the county courts of Cornwall and now home to Bodmin Town Council, who saved it from an uncertain future in 1994.
It is within this context to history that several attractions within the town aim to preserve that heritage and perhaps one of the best known of these is at the Bodmin and Wenford Railway.
Based in the Bodmin General railway station which after closure in 1967, led several lives including as a furniture store prior to becoming the headquarters of the Bodmin and Wenford railway preservation society, who turned it into a 1950’s era heritage station.
It takes visitors to Boscarne Junction, where it intersects with the Camel Trail and Bodmin Parkway, the only one of the three stations serving Bodmin which survived the axe of Dr Beeching.
Another act of post-rail preservation is the Camel Trail itself, which is a surfaced multi-modal trail connecting Bodmin to Padstow via Wadebridge on the former railway line, taking in some spectacular views and amenities along the way.
The Community
If an alien scanned local social media groups to assess town, they would get a menagerie of inconclusive and confusing reports. Much like everywhere, the town’s local message boards have its share of those complaining and arguing, whether about the quantity of charity shops or if the earth is flat.
However, in between that, Mr and Mrs Alien would see the side to Bodmin which some would consider its true face. In spite of the challenges the town faces, particularly as one where there are pockets of deprivation, it is a town that not only comes together but works to grow together.
One example of that is the achievement of a long-held dream of Adie Dove, the founder of KBSK, a prominent local group which advocates and supports the town’s youth with the opening of ‘The Space’ – a dedicated youth hub for young people.
This year’s summer has been a hive of activity with a multitude of well received community events organised by both the different community groups and charities in the town and Bodmin Town Council. This includes a bright and distinctive carnival, the MIKES Trust fundraiser, KBSK fun day, an open air cinema and of course, the ever excellent monthly market.
The Equally Abled centre is also worth a visit with its founders transforming the lives of young SEND people by empowering and engaging them. Inside the building is The PAD gaming café, which provides activities for gamers young and old.
Standing out beyond the activities laid on is how the community pulls together in times of need and tragedy. Whether it’s Reverend Elaine and the local food support groups or simply getting out there and solving the age-old issue of litter in the form of the Bodmin BlueTiTs. Young or old - there’s something for almost everyone.
What some of the people say
Leah: “There are great things about Bodmin like it's fantastic history, it is also full of wonderful people who always pull together whenever someone in the town is in need, that's what I love about Bodmin.”
Catherine: “I love that there is so much for young people to do, obviously amazing things organised by the likes of IntoBodmin and KBSK, but also the lesser talked about things like Air Cadets, Police Cadets, Scouts etc, all fabulous organisations that teach young people skills to take into life. I also love going out of a night and seeing so many people I know, such a sense of community.”
Paul S: “One of the best peals of bells in the county. Great physical and mental exercise, if you've not tried it come and meet our friendly team Tuesday evenings 7.30pm at St Petroc's Church.”
Sharon: “How fabulous people are when you ask for help. Particularly regarding the Beacon Beast Marathon. We get support from people who are from many different areas, young, older, groups etc. the communities at their best.”
Gemma: “Lots of parks for the children, lots of supermarkets/ smaller shops close by, helpful being near the A30. And the library is lovely! Lots of nice things to do for children there and always feel really welcome!”
Paul P: “We moved from High Wycombe in Buckinghamshire which is a very large town and quite an unpleasant place to live. The people of Bodmin are very friendly in comparison.
“We moved to Bodmin for two main reasons, the proximity of the A30 to get back up country easily and also the lovely camel trail.
“Bodmin has many wonderful features which some overlook, we have a steam railway, a wonderful old-fashioned cinema, a museum, a military museum, the old jail, the BEAT, a lovely park and the camel trail that ends at Padstow only 12 miles from Bodmin. It also has a good range of pubs, cafes, shops and supermarkets for what is a quite small town, although as is the case across the UK the high street is struggling. There is a lot of history in this town and some very interesting buildings.”