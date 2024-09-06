If you look at the town from above, Bodmin actually appears to look like a ‘horse shoe’, as the town has grown around its centre point of the spectacular Bodmin Beacon nature reserve which has been enjoyed by the locals for centuries – you can still make out the remains of an old wrestling ring near to the 144ft memorial obelisk. Dotted between the newer build housing estates on the outside of the town, at its centre there is still a very big nod to history in the town’s extant architecture, particularly on the town’s high street.