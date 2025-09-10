Callington’s annual celebration of honey and bees takes place this October on Saturday October 4 (10am to 5pm).
The only remaining town in Cornwall to celebrate a traditional honey fair, the annual community event features all the fun of a family day out.
Sprawling from the centre of the South East Cornish town outwards, the fair is one of the largest street events in Cornwall attracting even bigger crowds since its move two years ago to a Saturday.
More than 130 stalls are expected this year alongside the traditional Town Crier competition which attracts entries from across Cornwall with a judging panel putting each contestant through their paces.
Local employer The Cornwall Bakery will be holding pasty crimping in the Scout Hut for young people to make and take their own pasty home starting at 11am, while the main stage features music from a fantastic local line up including Wasson, Callington Community College and The Sultans.
The ever popular Teas with the Bees are being served between 10am and 4pm, and the Callington Youth Project Group will be holding an Open Day at The Vault.
Honey Fair inflatable theme park will be setting up at Callington Cricket Club with mascots Lenny the Lion and Bizzy the Bee putting in an appearance buzzing around the fair with their giveaways for all to enjoy.
A unique theme is chosen each year for the shop window competition and children’s art competition which regularly sees entries from eleven primary schools in the local area.
Cornwall Council will be giving away free trees for residents to plan in their front or back garden from Callington Town Council stand at the fair.
All car parks are open as usual. Normal charges apply. Saltash Road Recreation Field is for exhibitors-only parking. Disabled parking is available in B&M car park.
