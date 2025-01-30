A CHARITY shop in a North Cornwall town is set to close - albeit temporarily.
Cornwall Air Ambulance says it will be undergoing a refit of its Bodmin branch in order to help expand their digital sales operation, where items are sold through their online shop, and create more capacity for their donation sorting and processing on the lower floor of the building, which was formerly an M&Co.
As a result of these changes, a spokesperson for the charity has confirmed that they will no longer be selling furniture at their Bodmin shop, although will still be available in their St Austell and Camborne stores.
It comes at a time where the charity is making progress on setting up its latest store, to be located in Launceston. It is understood that this will be located in the former M&Co shop on High Street in the town, which closed in 2023 after falling into administration. An official opening date for the Launceston store has not yet been confirmed, although job advertisements indicate this is likely to be in the spring of 2025.
A spokesperson for Cornwall Air Ambulance said: “Our Bodmin shop is set to undergo a re-fresh and will be closing for a week from February 10.
The store refresh will involve repurposing the lower floor, for the expansion of our digital sales operations and our donation sorting and processing. This will create more capacity for stock on the upper level, such as electricals, bric-a-brac and clothing, as well as providing improved accessibility on the shop floor.