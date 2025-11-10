RESIDENTS in Liskeard have expressed outrage after Cornwall Council approved Aldi’s controversial expansion plans with a number of stringent conditions – despite strong objections from both local people and Liskeard Town Council.
The supermarket chain has been granted permission to extend its Charter Way store and car park, adding a new plant compound and pedestrian crossing. However, locals say the decision ignores clear evidence that the surrounding roads – particularly Aries Hill – are already unsafe and unable to cope with current traffic levels.
“I was dismayed to see Cornwall Council wave this through,” said resident Carl Garner, who lives near the site. “It’s already a nightmare trying to get in and out. Cars come flying down Aries Hill and the junction layout is dangerous. To add hundreds more vehicles a day without traffic lights or widening the road, it’s an accident waiting to happen.”
Mr Garner said residents were not against Aldi expanding but called on the company to “take responsibility” and fund vital road safety improvements before building begins.
“We do not – and never have – objected to the expansion of the Aldi in principle, most of us use it, but what we do object to is the fact that their plan to have the car park entrance on Aries Hill is dangerous and impractical, particularly with the road in its current configuration.”
In February, Liskeard town councillors formally objected to the expansion, raising identical concerns. At that meeting, Cllr Tony Powell warned it was “a recipe for disaster,” while Cllr Nick Craker added: “Aldi have clearly outgrown this site. This is not the answer.”
Despite these warnings – and reports Aldi declined to consider alternative sites in the town – Cornwall Council’s planning department approved the plans last week.
Planners have, as part of the approval, requested that development must commence within three years and that before construction begins, detailed management plans must be submitted and approved, including traffic and environmental management, tree protection and contamination assessments.
Strict measures are also required to control construction impacts such as dust, vehicle access and biodiversity protection, while surface water drainage, flood risk mitigation and contamination remediation must meet approved standards to protect the environment and public health.
Landscaping, lighting, and ecological protection schemes must also be implemented to maintain visual and ecological quality - and parking and turning areas must be completed before use, with security and maintenance plans in place. Deliveries will also be restricted to set hours to minimise disturbance.
In addition, the project must achieve biodiversity net gain, supported by a long-term management and monitoring plan.
These conditions ensure the development proceeds safely, sustainably and in line with Cornwall Local Plan policies and national planning regulations.
Aldi have been asked for comment on the matter, but at the time of going to press had not responded.
