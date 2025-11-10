POLICE issued a warning to drivers to check their vehicles after reports of cars having their tyres slashed in St Austell.
Officers said they had received reports of cars having their tyres slashed or punctured while parked unattended on roads around the town centre.
Police said they had had four reports about cars believed to have been damaged on the night of November 7. Meanwhile, a person commenting online said seven vehicles in Bridge Road had been targeted.
A police spokesperson said: “We would encourage local residents to check their tyres before attempting to drive. If any suspicious behaviour is seen, please contact the police on 999.
“If anyone has information to assist in our enquiries, please contact us online or on 101 quoting 50250288070.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.