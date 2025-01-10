In the submission, planners behind the proposal stated: “The proposals comprise an extension to the existing food store (retail, warehouse and welfare areas), as well as an extension to the existing car park to the east of the store. The extended food store will have a GEA (Gross External Area) of approximately 1,928 sqm (currently 1,375 sqm GEA) and results in an overall increase of 553 sqm (GEA).