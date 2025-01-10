MORE shopping choice could be coming the way of residents in Liskeard after supermarket Aldi submitted proposals to extend their store.
The supermarket chain is seeking to extend the construction of the existing store to provide more retail and warehousing space, as well as increasing the number of parking spaces available on the site with the construction of a new car park on currently vacant land across the road from the store.
If approved, the plans would see the store’s trading size expand by an extra 283 square metres (sqm).
There would also be an additional 32 car parking spaces installed at the site, which would also include provision for 20 electric vehicle charging point spaces if future demand necessitates it.
In giving their reasons behind the plans, the supermarket chain told Cornwall Council that it would offer a chance to extend retail provisions in a prominent residential area, bring new life to an unused site in need of development and with it being an extension of a ‘discount food outlet’ would increase the provision of valuable service to the local community enhancing consumer choice.
In the submission, planners behind the proposal stated: “The proposals comprise an extension to the existing food store (retail, warehouse and welfare areas), as well as an extension to the existing car park to the east of the store. The extended food store will have a GEA (Gross External Area) of approximately 1,928 sqm (currently 1,375 sqm GEA) and results in an overall increase of 553 sqm (GEA).
“The existing net retail area totals 825 sqm of Gross Internal Area (GIA), whilst the rest of the store comprises 290 sqm (GIA) of warehouse space and 88 sqm (GIA) of welfare space. The new net sales area of 1,108 sqm (GIA) is an increase of 283 sqm (GIA) from the existing net sales area. The majority of the proposed extension will facilitate a larger warehouse area (402 sqm GIA) with new welfare facilities (143 sqm GIA).
“The proposal will also result in a new customer site entrance off Aries Hill into the proposed car park, with a pedestrian access to the store crossing Clemo Road via a new pedestrian crossing using existing dropped kerbs.
“The design of the proposed store extension reflects Aldi’s modern branding whilst complimenting the surrounding character in terms of material and scale, as well as the existing store. The height of the new elements will be limited to one storey, reflective of immediate neighbouring structures.
“The proposal will deliver a total of 126 parking spaces (94 current), including five disabled spaces, eight parent and child spaces, four designated staff spaces and four EVCP spaces (with provision for an extra 20 when demand increases in the future).”
The full proposals can be viewed on the Cornwall Council planning portal under reference PA24/09331.
