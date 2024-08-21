ALDI has confirmed its opening times for stores in Cornwall ahead of the upcoming late August Bank Holiday.
Standard opening hours will remain in place on Saturday 24 and Sunday, August 25, and stores will then be open until 8pm on Monday, August 26.
The opening times of some stores may vary, so customers should check their local store on Aldi’s website before making their journey.
Aldi is also reminding customers in Cornwall of the best time to shop ahead of what it expects to be a busy Bank Holiday weekend.
The UK’s fourth-largest supermarket has revealed that between 8am to 9am and 7pm to 10pm are the quietest times for customers to pick up their shopping in Cornwall.