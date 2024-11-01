The net revenue budget for 2025/26 is forecast to be £825m. After council ‘income’ is taken into account, such as council tax (around £417m), a 100 per cent council tax premium on second homes introduced next year (£23.7m), business rates (£273.7m) and government grants (£101m), that leaves the local authority still short to the tune of £9m. The meeting was held to discuss ways in which that amount can be reduced further still.