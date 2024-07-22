CORNWALL Airport Newquay’s passenger numbers are set to soar following the launch of its enhanced summer schedule.
The new schedule follows a record-breaking winter in 2023, which established Cornwall Airport Newquay as the fastest growing regional airport in the UK.
The number of airlines operating at Cornwall Airport Newquay has nearly doubled from the pre-pandemic count, with ten airlines now offering a diverse array of routes compared to six previously.
The airport is also focusing on upgraded facilities and services to ensure a smoother and more enjoyable travel experience for passengers.
The airport opened a new café and retail area in May, adding 62 extra square metres of space in a newly refurbished offering. These improvements will be followed by a next-generation security upgrade, which is also coming this year to further enhance passenger security.
The airport has expanded its hire car services with Enterprise joining Hertz and Europcar, and a new HQ for the designated on-site taxi company has been opened this year. These improvements reflect the airport’s ongoing efforts to enhance customer satisfaction and support its continued growth.
Cornwall Airport Newquay is shoring up its offering for year-round travel options. Year-round carriers - Loganair, Aer Lingus, Eastern Airways and Ryanair provide consistent connectivity throughout the year, with summer carriers like SAS and Aurigny complementing the route network and enhancing the airport's service offerings during peak travel seasons.
Cornwall is the only airport in England on Edelweiss’ network offering direct flights to Zurich. Carrier Edelweiss has notably expanded its service by adding an extra rotation on their Zurich flight, now flying on Wednesdays and Sundays, new for 2024. They have also extended their 2025 season to start at Easter next year, opening up shorter break options for passengers.
Cornwall Airport Newquay has seen significant increases in passenger numbers and air traffic movements each month in 2024 following their 2023 trajectory . Since January, the airport has handled a total of 138,519 passengers.
Notable highlights include March experiencing a 70% increase in passengers from the previous year, with 26,768 passengers. February recorded a 106% increase in passengers from the previous year, with 22,084 passengers. January had 18,318 passengers, a 26% increase from the previous year.
Alongside the increase in passenger numbers, average load factor has risen 7.8% - from 65.6% last year (April – June) to 73.4% this year (April - June).
Samantha O'Dwyer, the managing director of Cornwall Airport Newquay, said: “As we head towards the summer holidays, our commitment to providing exceptional air connectivity for Cornwall and beyond remains at the forefront of all our operations.
“We’re continuing to enhance our passengers' experience at every opportunity from upgrading our facilities to installing new WiFi, we want to ensure we’re keeping Cornwall connected every step of the way.”
Sudeep Ghai, the chief commercial officer of Aurigny, added: “We’re delighted to add Newquay to our network this summer, giving the people of Guernsey the opportunity to experience the remarkable beauty of the Cornish coast.
“Why not make a trip to St Ives, Truro, Mousehole or Lands End. And surf enthusiasts, head out for the waves and the festivals. And likewise, we hope to bring the people of Cornwall to Guernsey to experience the warmth of our three islands, not just the hospitality of Guernsey but the opportunity to travel onward from here to Alderney and Sark.”