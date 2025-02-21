CORNWALL Airport Newquay has announced the departure of its managing director.
Sam O'Dwyer will be leaving on May 7 to pursue a new opportunity closer to her home in West Sussex following her resignation.
She has been instrumental in initiating “private investment processes” aimed at transforming the airport's operations during her tenure.
The project will continue under guidance of Corserv, the airport’s parent company.
Ms O'Dwyer said "It is with a heavy heart that I leave Cornwall Airport Newquay.
“The team here is truly exceptional, and I am confident that their dedication will ensure the airport's continued success. While personal commitments necessitate this change, I will remain a fervent supporter and observer of the airport's future achievements."
Neil Edmond, CEO of Corserv Solutions, said: "Sam has played a pivotal role in the strategic evolution of Cornwall Airport Newquay, significantly enhancing our operations and stakeholder relationships. While we are sad to see her leave, we are grateful for her leadership and invaluable contributions. We wish her the very best in her future endeavours."
Mr Edmond will be working closely with Ms O’Dwyer during the remainder of her time for a smooth transition and recruitment is currently underway to find her successor.