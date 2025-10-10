AN airline boss has stated more routes could be launched from Cornwall Airport Newquay if the government axed air passenger duty.
CEO of Ryanair Eddie Wilson argued the tax “does nothing for the locality” during a visit to the airport to announce the airline’s winter schedule.
He was positive about the possibility of more routes from Cornwall Airport Newquay in the future but acknowledged that this is not easy to do following the recent government increase in air passenger duty.
Mr Wilson said: “We could do so much more here if the government ended air passenger duty.
“It does nothing for the locality and it’s just an easy tax to collect.
“The smaller, regional airports, like Newquay here, are doing their best to remain competitive in what is a very challenging backdrop.”
