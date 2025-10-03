SOUTH West Water (SWW) and its parent company Pennon Group have appointed a new chief executive officer to lead the company.
Keith Haslett, currently chief executive of Affinity Water, will take over in 2026 once he has completed his notice period. He succeeds Susan Davy, who announced her retirement in July, the same month SWW agreed to pay a £24-million enforcement package following failures to manage its sewer networks.
Mr Haslett, who has more than 25 years’ experience in the water industry, said it was a “critical time” to join, with plans to “further improve customer service levels and enhance our environment through an ambitious investment programme to 2030 and beyond”.
Before joining Affinity Water in 2023, he held senior executive positions at Northumbrian Water Group and United Utilities.
He is also a Chartered Civil Engineer and holds an MBA from Queen's University Belfast.
David Sproul, chair of Pennon Group, said: “Keith is a seasoned leader in the UK water sector, bringing over 25 years of experience across regulated utilities, with a strong track record of driving operational excellence, delivering complex capital programmes, and increasing shareholder value.”
The change in leadership comes during a turbulent period for SWW. The company has been rated “poor” by the industry watchdog over household complaints and their handling, while average customer bills have risen by 28 per cent this year.
Pennon's current boss, Susan Davy, announced her retirement in July after 18 years working for the company and five years as its chief executive.
SWW also faces prosecution following a parasite outbreak in Brixham in 2024, which left more than 100 people suffering from cryptosporidiosis. A court summons has been issued under section 70(1) of the Water Industry Act 1991, with the case due to be heard at Exeter Magistrates’.
