PERSONNEL at RAF St Mawgan have been undergoing rigorous training exercises to test the airbase’s ability to protect the United Kingdom.
The intensive series of readiness activities was designed to strengthen resilience and ensure every member is prepared for the “challenges of a rapidly changing global security landscape.”
Station personnel practised first aid scenarios in their normal working environment. They headed to Trebelzue Training Ground at RAF St Mawgan to rotate through three dynamic training stands, following an intelligence brief delivered by 505 Reserve Squadron.
Teams whilst working alongside the Military Provost Guard Service, otherwise known as MPGS, carried out vehicle and body searches, practised patrol awareness and rehearsed the correct response to suspicious packages. Civil servants and contractors were invited to observe, reinforcing the whole force approach.
One RAF participant said: “I was nervous at first as I didn’t know what to expect, but I now feel much more confident dealing with situations that would have challenged me before.”
RAF St Mawgan has also taken part in Exercise Agile Warrior 26 (AW26), a major homeland defence exercise designed to test the service’s ability to operate under contested, degraded and high-pressure conditions.
The exercise began with all available personnel attending a scenario-setting intelligence brief before adopting their exercise roles which would involve them dealing with complex scenarios as if it were real life. Refresher training was provided in the first week which included radio procedures and reporting protocols. Both service and civilian staff took part, embracing the challenge.
One ground engineering flight civilian member of staff said: “It’s like learning a different language, but we could all be involved so we need to be ready.”
Teams by the end of the two-week exercise responded to a suspect package, managed a simulated main gate incident and worked through tabletop exercises covering power loss, cyber disruption, protest activity and the prospect of losing critical infrastructure.
A drone and an intruder were also swiftly dealt with as part of the scenario. Executive Officer, Squadron Leader Rob Farrant said: “The way one of our civilian contractors immediately stepped in to challenge and intercept the intruder reflects a security culture we can be proud of. Everyone took responsibility, everyone played their part, and it’s been genuinely reassuring to witness.”
Station Commander, Wing Commander Helen Simpson said: “Throughout this exercise, teamwork, communication and calm professionalism shone through, not just here at RAF St Mawgan, but across the RAF as people up and down the country worked through the scenario together.
“We have identified valuable lessons, and this exercise has focused minds on why we are ramping up our training. It is essential that the RAF remains prepared, resilient and ready to respond whenever we are needed.”
A RAF spokesperson added: “The exercise is designed to rigorously test the RAF’s ability to protect the United Kingdom in an increasingly contested and volatile global security environment and forms a critical step to ensuring the RAF remains ready to ‘fight tonight’ in defence of the nation.”
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