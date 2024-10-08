CORNWALL Air Ambulance launched its #HELi2 appeal last November to help purchase a second lifesaving helicopter to support patients who are critically ill or injured from across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.
Time is short, however, with the appeal ending in December.
The helicopter will enable the team to deliver more missions, advanced care – and in turn, help save even more lives. This will be the first time that Cornwall Air Ambulance has owned two aircraft and will put the charity at the forefront of air ambulance critical care provision in the country.
Next generation helicopters don’t come cheap, but the good news is that Cornwall Air Ambulance have already raised a good sum of money that is going towards the cost of a new one.
Currently nearly £1.3-million has been raised so far, almost 50 per cent of the way to the overall target of £2.85-million. The #HELi2 Appeal aims to raise the remaining money needed cost needed to purchase this second helicopter for it’s patients.
£0 a year comes from the government for their services, so they rely on the generosity of the public to keep the helicopter in the air.
Benefits of having a second helicopter include:
- Enables Cornwall Air Ambulance to fly hundreds of extra missions, helping save more lives across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.
- Due to the extreme demands on their aircraft, a second helicopter will significantly boost the charity’s resilience and availability.
- Provides the versatility to operate two helicopters simultaneously during peak demand periods.
Since the arrival of their first AW169 in 2020, Cornwall Air Ambulance been tasked to more than 3,000 missions. That’s 3,000 families who we have been able to help when they needed the team the most. The charity want to be able to help even more people.
Discussing the AW169 on the Cornwall Air Ambulance website, air operations officer Steve Garvey, said: The AW169 has made a huge difference to our daily operation. It’s a fast aircraft, is highly equipped, has the latest technology, and provides my clinical crew with the space they need for all their specialist equipment.
“It also provides us with 360-degree access to the patient, meaning more treatment inside the helicopter and en-route to hospital. The AW169 has high weight limits and can carry a large amount of fuel, meaning we can carry out back-to-back missions.
“Owning a second, high capability helicopter will unlock further clinical opportunities for us. It means we will always have a top specification HEMS aircraft ready and available to respond to medical emergencies, even during maintenance periods.
“It will increase our amount of aircraft availability each year, increasing the number of missions we can carry out by air. By having two AW169s at our disposal, we can ensure that we attend all call outs on the most capable aircraft for our highly skilled paramedics, doctors and pilots.”
Adam Smith, unit chief pilot, explains: “It has many benefits both in terms of aviation and from a clinical perspective, and is the best suited aircraft for the critical care service that we provide.
“I’m very lucky that I get to fly the AW169 – but more importantly, this helicopter allows us to provide the very best solution possible for our clinical teams as they provide lifesaving support to those people who are critically ill or injured across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly. Being able to provide the best possible care and the best possible outcome for the patient is the most important part of our service.
“The AW169 provides the clinical crew with 360-degree access to the patient and more room to treat them within the helicopter itself. Being a powerful aircraft with high weight limits, it means not only can we carry more fuel, so we can carry out back-to-back missions, but also the ability to carry a vast range of equipment, drugs, and lifesaving tools.
“When we need to airlift a child, it also means that there is space and the weight capacity to take a parent too, which we know can make all the difference. And it’s fast, flying at around 135 knots (155mph), meaning we can reach the scene or the hospital quickly.”
Whether you’re an individual wanting to support the appeal, a community group or a business, there’s lots of ways that you can get involved.
Here’s a few ways on how you can help fundraise to bring a second AW169 helicopter to Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly:
Become a #HELi2 hero
For a gift of £100, you can become a #HELi2 hero. Whenever you look up and see the crew flying overhead, you can be proud knowing that you are flying with them. Every name added will help to save many more lives for years to come.
With your support, it’s brings the Cornwall Air Ambulance a step closer to securing a second AW169 helicopter. Spaces are limited and will be registered on a first come first serve basis.
Your name will feature on the base of the second AW169 helicopter, while you will also receive a personalised certificate for you to proudly display and a #HELi2 pin badge.
Organising an event
An event offers a unique opportunity to make a meaningful contribution to your community. It allows you to channel your creativity, talents and passions into raising awareness and vital funds for Cornwall Air Ambulance.
Whether it’s a small gathering or a grand affair, your fundraising event really will be the fuel that powers the helicopter on a lifesaving mission or the medical equipment that helps your critical care paramedics deliver the best possible care.
There are so many exciting ways your event can raise money. From bake sales to fun-filled challenges, the possibilities are endless.
Free fundraising resources are available on the Cornwall Air Ambulance website and having their branding at your event will let people know who you’re raising money for and where their donations will go.
From posters and bunting to display at your events, to sponsorship forms and fundraising totalisers, take a look at the variety of resources available to download by visiting: cornwallairambulancetrust.org/fundraising-resources
Take on a challenge
You can also turn your passion into lifesaving action by taking on a challenge for the charity and embrace the thrill of pushing your limits while making a significant impact.
Whether you’re an adrenaline enthusiast, a fitness fanatic, or simply looking for a unique way to give back, you can explore a diverse range of challenges that cater to every level of experience.
From dusting off some old hiking books for a trek, oiling up the brakes of your bike and hitting the road on a cycle or pounding the running trail, there are a range of fantastic adventure challenges which you can discover.
Embarking on one of the challenges isn’t just about conquering personal goals, it’s about making a lasting difference in the lives of others.
Pre-order new album
As part of the #HELi2 appeal year to buy that second helicopter, the charity has joined up with some amazing people in the music industry to produce something pretty special – and they know you’re going to love it.
The fantastic new album ‘Sing it Home’ is available to purchase NOW – and the charity is looking to pre-sell 4,000 copies which will hopefully help them reach the UK charts when it is officially released in November.
As well as the new shanty style single track ‘Sing it Home’, made up of hundreds of local Cornish performers, there will also be lots of other local artists making up the rest of the album including songs from folk groups The Stowes, Kana, Falmouth Shout, Boscastle Buoys and Barrett’s Privateers, but also a music medley of solo performers such as Tom Cary, Shane Solomon and former patient, Lottie Brown.
There’s also been support from community groups on the album which includes the Truro Cathedral Choristers, Kana Kres, InTune Choir and St Dennis Band. Community singing groups have played an important part of the single including the Rox Fox Choir, In Tune Choir, Torpoint Lady Singers and Newquay Rowing Club Singers.
How to get in touch
The Cornwall Air Ambulance fundraising team are here to help you with any top tips, ideas and advice, providing you with all the support you need to reach your fundraising targets.
Want to get in touch about supporting the Cornwall Air Ambulance?
For more details on the work of Cornwall Air Ambulance and to donate to the #HELi2 Appeal, visit: cornwallairambulancetrust.org