CORNWALL Air Ambulance has launched new partnership with a mobile and digital infrastructure provider.
The helicopter lifesaving service based at Trevithick Downs has agreed a platinum partnership with Cornerstone.
The collaboration will focus on educational programmes and community engagement initiatives to highlight how reliable mobile coverage can transform emergency response times and outcomes.
Cornerstone is dedicated to delivering high speed, reliable mobile networks that connect people, communities and essential services nationwide.
The company will be using the partnership to raise awareness of the vital role connectivity plays in supporting emergency response services.
Cornerstone is aiming to enhance connectivity across Cornwall, enabling faster and more dependable communication as well as ensuring everyone has access to the essential services they need, when they need them.
Cornwall Air Ambulance is tasked to more than 1,100 missions every year, providing urgent critical care to communities across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, which is often on the coastline, beaches and rural moorlands. Mobile phone signal can play a vital part in being able to get help to the scene as quickly as possible when an emergency situation happens.
Tim Bunting, the chief executive of Cornwall Air Ambulance, said: “We are delighted to welcome Cornerstone as a partner in our mission to save lives. Connectivity is often an unsung hero in emergency response, but it’s essential in helping us reach people faster and with greater precision.
“Together with Cornerstone, we can ensure that Cornwall’s residents and visitors alike benefit from robust mobile networks, allowing us to continue our work in the moments that matter most.”
Pat Coxen, the CEO of Cornerstone, said: “It’s an honour to support the Cornwall Air Ambulance Trust.
“This partnership reinforces our shared commitment to the people and communities of Cornwall.
“We believe that reliable connectivity can make a difference between life and death, especially in remote areas.
“Cornwall Air Ambulance Trust’s lifesaving missions remind us of the crucial role digital infrastructure plays, and we are proud to be part of such impactful work.”
Businesses can find out more about corporate partnerships with Cornwall Air Ambulance by visiting cornwallairambulancetrust.org/corporate-support/partnerships