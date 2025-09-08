CORNWALL Air Ambulance is celebrating owning two helicopters as part of a national awareness week.
The lifesaving charity at Trevithick Downs is marking a special milestone of operating an additional AW169 helicopter to celebrate Air Ambulance Week 2025.
The national awareness week, running from September 8 to 14, is organised by Air Ambulances UK and brings together air ambulance charities from across the UK to share one powerful message: “Every Mission Starts With You.”
The new helicopter was officially named The Duke of Cornwall at a Royal visit from Her Majesty The Queen, who is the charity’s Patron.
Now the charity is marking one month in service for the new aircraft and is taking the opportunity this Air Ambulance Week to thank everyone who joined the Heli2 Appeal and helped to make this possible.
Cornwall Air Ambulance will be holding a ‘thank-a-thon’ to mark the awareness week to show appreciation to those who donated during the Heli2 Appeal, which raised £2.85million towards the additional aircraft.
Individuals who supported the appeal may be getting personal phone calls from the team as a special thanks.
Tim Bunting, chief executive of Cornwall air Ambulance, said: “What an incredible few months it has been for your charity.
“From the arrival of your second helicopter, to the ‘shakedown’ period where we visited local schools, the opening of a new shop in Truro, our flagship event Helifest at Scorrier House, the new aircraft going into operation for the first time and a Royal visit from Her Majesty the Queen, it has been a period of remarkable achievement. What better way to spend this Air Ambulance Week by celebrating the Heli2 mission and everyone who joined us along the way.
“Without your support, the crew would not be able to help those who are critically ill or injured across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly. Thank you for helping us to save even more lives for years to come.”
Air ambulance charities collectively respond to over 48,000 missions each year – around 134 every single day bringing the hospital to the patient at the scene of the most serious incidents. These missions are delivered at no cost to the patient and are funded almost entirely by public donations.
Air ambulance charities form a vital part of the UK’s frontline emergency services from treating people involved in major road traffic collisions to attending life-threatening cardiac arrests, falls, and medical emergencies in remote locations.
This year’s campaign puts the focus on those who make each mission possible. The public.
Lindsay Boswell, CEO of Air Ambulances UK, said: “Every mission starts with someone choosing to support their local air ambulance charity – and that someone could be you. Whether you're making a donation, organising a fundraiser or simply telling others about the work air ambulance charities do, your actions help save lives. Air Ambulance Week is the perfect time to get involved and be part of something truly lifesaving.”
The importance of air ambulance charities has also been recognised at the highest level of government. In a dedicated letter for Air Ambulance Week, Prime Minister Rt Hon Keir Starmer MP praised the lifesaving work carried out across the UK.
The PM said: “With crews dispatched to an average of 134 missions daily, delivering hospital-level care at the scene of serious incidents… these services are a lifeline for thousands across the country.”
Air ambulance charities bring together advanced clinical skills, specialist equipment, and rapid response times to deliver critical care directly to patients when they need it most. They perform complex procedures at the scene, improving outcomes and giving patients the very best chance of survival.
The average mission costs around £4,165, which is funded almost entirely by donations. There are currently 38 air ambulance helicopters in the UK, operated by 21 regional air ambulance charities, many of which also operate critical care cars.
Cornwall Air Ambulance states its fundraising mission is not over. The charity needs to raise over £8million this year to keep its operation running as it receives no direct government funding.
Cornwall Air Ambulance relies on the generous support of local people, communities, and businesses to keep flying and saving lives.
People can support Cornwall Air Ambulance by visiting Donate to Cornwall Air Ambulance - Help Us Save Lives
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.