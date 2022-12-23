Named after a Teenage Fanclub song, four piece indie rock group Mellow Doubt settled on their band name when they needed to book a gig.
“We had a list of various names”, say the band, “and Mellow Doubt is a song title from a great band that influenced us as younger musicians”
Originally from Nottingham, Tom Dilnot (vocals & Rhythm guitar), Jono Finch (Drums & BVs), & Raph Wilkes (Bass & BVs), are life-long friends & have played in various bands through the years.
Fourth member Jon King (Lead Guitar and BVs), met Tom after uni, and over the last 20 years the band have migrated to Cornwall.
“We started jamming together, and 2 years ago built the current band ,writing our own material strongly influenced by an eclectic mix of our favourite bands”
Ranging from 60’s artists like The Rolling Stones & Neil Young, the band also cite a massive influence from the 90’s ‘Manchester Scene’, with bands like Stone Roses & The Charlatans.
“It’s what we grew up listening to, and it gives a lovely loose vibe to our songs”, say the band.
Imbibing the Cornish lifestyle, the band enjoy hanging out at the local pub, as well as hanging 10 in the waves.
“We just connect as people and as musicians, often switching instruments for fun, and always laughing. We feel that relaxed style comes through in our music and although we take what we do seriously, we try not to take ourselves too seriously”.
The band are looking to make a big impact in 2023 with live performances across Cornwall, joking that they would love to play with The Stones to draw a big crowd...We have no “Doubt” you will draw your own crowds guys.
You can listen on all the usual platforms and follow the band here.
@mellowdoubt_band www.mellowdoubt.co.uk