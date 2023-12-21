A promising postgraduate agricultural student from Saltash has been selected to receive a ‘Centenary Award’ bursary from The NFU Mutual Charitable Trust.
Peter Reis was selected for the award to support his MSc in Ruminant Nutrition at Harper Adams University. Peter’s course explores current and new approaches for ruminant nutrition, which can then be applied in practice on the farm.
Peter, who works full time as a ruminant nutritionist at Mole Valley Feed Solutions, is undertaking his Masters on a part-time basis over two years to help bring new and novel techniques to the farmers he serves.
Peter said: “I have a real passion to learn about and pioneer new feeding techniques to increase the efficiency of dairy, beef and sheep farms in the region, whilst also decreasing the carbon footprint of the industry.”
Peter added: “My goal is to become a leader in nutrition within Cornwall and Devon, and I am very grateful for the opportunity to enhance my knowledge and advance my career position with the support of this prestigious award.”
Alongside his work and studies, Peter is very active in his local community as vice-chairman for his local Young Farmers’ Club Landrake, which includes organising charity fundraisers and the club’s involvement in county competitions.
The Centenary Award was launched by rural insurer NFU Mutual to celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2010; to support agricultural leaders of the future, and champion research and innovation within the industry.
It provides annual bursaries to pay up to 75 per cent of course fees for selected postgraduate students in agriculture, and Peter was one of only three students from across the UK to have been chosen for the award in 2023.
To select the award recipients, the judging panel looked for applicants who are not only excellent academic performers, but also have a real passion for UK agriculture and demonstrate potential to become a future industry leader.
Centenary Award bursaries will again be available in 2024. Applications for the award next year will be invited from the start of January. In the meantime, information about the scheme can be found on the NFU Mutual website nfumutual.co.uk