ADULTS across Cornwall juggling work, childcare and other responsibilities are set to gain a new route into higher education under major Labour government reforms to student finance, hailed as a “game changer” by local MP Anna Gelderd.
From September 2026, people in Cornwall will be able to use student finance not only for traditional degrees but also for shorter, flexible modules designed to make learning more accessible alongside everyday life.
The government has confirmed the first 130 universities and colleges approved to deliver these modular courses, with applications opening this September.
In Cornwall and the wider South West, learners will be able to access provision through nearby institutions including the University of Plymouth, University of Exeter, Falmouth University, and Truro and Penwith College.
The reforms sit at the heart of the Lifelong Learning Entitlement, outlined in Labour’s Post-16 Education and Skills White Paper, which aims to reshape post-18 education so that people can study in smaller, flexible units over time rather than committing to a single, continuous degree pathway.
Traditionally, higher education has been structured around full-time study immediately after school or college. While that model suits some learners, it has often excluded many in Cornwall who need to balance employment, caring responsibilities or childcare alongside study.
Under the new system, learners will be able to build qualifications step by step, combining modules over the course of their working lives. This approach is intended to make it easier for adults to return to education later on, rather than feeling they have missed their chance.
Courses on offer are expected to focus on areas linked to skills shortages and economic demand, including computing, engineering, architecture, economics, and health and social care.
The policy is also tied to the government’s wider ambition for two-thirds of young people to reach higher training, apprenticeship or university level by age 25, while reducing the number not in education, employment or training and supporting long-term economic growth.
Ms Gelderd, MP for South East Cornwall, said: “The Lifelong Learning Entitlement is a game changer for people in Cornwall who want to better their prospects through education but still need to juggle busy lives.
“For too long, people haven’t felt like they’ve had the opportunity to pursue the job they want or the skills they need because they think they’ve missed their chance or don’t have the time.
“The government is backing working people across Cornwall, giving them the chance to seize opportunities, unlock new skills and drive growth.”
Applications for student finance will open in September 2026, with courses and modules starting from January 2027. Funding equivalent to four years of post-18 study, worth up to £39,160, will be available and can be used flexibly across modules, short courses or full degrees over a lifetime.
Maintenance support will also be available to help with living costs, with payments scaled according to course size rather than fixed academic years. People who already hold a degree may still be eligible to use remaining entitlement or retrain in priority subject areas under the new scheme.
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