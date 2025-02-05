The fate of adult education centres threatened with closure is confirmed.
Just Launceston has been spared from the cuts which impact South East Cornwall the most with closures in Saltash, Torpoint and Callington scheduled for February 28, along with Camelford, Penzance and St Austell.
A spokesperson for Cornwall Council said: “Following a further period of engagement with divisional members, the strategic director has decided to reverse the original decision to close the Launceston adult education centre.
“The proposed closure of the centres at Camelford, Callington, Torpoint, Saltash, Penzance and St Austell will continue as previously outlined.
“The Adult Education Service will continue to provide online courses which will cover the whole of Cornwall and will be working with local communities to provide outreach activities.
“The council is also working with other Adult Education providers to ensure geographical coverage now and from the Academic Year 2025/26.
“Adult education in Cornwall has always been delivered by a number of partners, such as local colleges, and this will continue going forwards.”
A letter sent on February 3 from MP for South East Cornwall Anna Gelderd to Kate Kennally, chief executive at Cornwall Council, stated: “I am writing to express serious concerns about the barriers to opportunity faced by young people in my constituency. With no colleges and limited options for post-16 education, young people in South East Cornwall are already at a disadvantage.
“School leavers often have to seek further education outside their local area, even outside Cornwall. This situation has worsened with Cornwall Council’s decision to close three out of four Adult Education centres in South East Cornwall, further eroding access to skills and education opportunities in Torpoint, Saltash and Callington.”
She goes on to say that Cornwall Council’s decision to close Careers South West Group and end the Youth Engagement Project has serious implications for the constituency’s young people and “will leave a gap in vital support services.”
Careers South West Group, a careers advice company owned jointly by Cornwall Council with Devon, Plymouth and Torbay councils is to close at the end of June after 30 years working across the Peninsula. The MP points out the loss of the service and redundancies of staff “who play a key role in supporting young people”.
In a statement made last year, a spokesperson for Cornwall Council said the authorities had “reluctantly concluded that its funding and operational position has changed such that the company is no longer viable”.
They commented at the time: “We remain committed to ensuring young people receive the highest level of support around career choices and when making the transition between education and employment.”
In an update a spokesperson for Cornwall Council said: “The commissioned services provided by CSW are being taken in-house or recommissioned by their respective Local Authority owners (Cornwall Council, Devon County Council, Torbay Council and Plymouth City Council). This will include TUPE of staff in line with regulations.
“A funding decision regarding youth engagement funding, which has previously supported the Yep! Project, has not yet been taken.”