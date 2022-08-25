Adopt an open space or street, urges council
YOUNGSTERS doing their bit to keep their local park tidy in Liskeard
Subscribe newsletter
by Kerenza Moore
A COUNCIL is asking residents to “adopt their street” and help keep each part of the town looking clean and tidy.
Liskeard Town Council says it is encouraging residents to take on either their street, local park or other public space and make a pledge to keep it looking great.
“We all need to do our bit for the environment and what a great place to start – your own street!” says the council. “The area you choose to adopt can be as small or as large as you like, and the time you spend volunteering is up to you.
“A 30-minute litter pick or weeding can make a difference but so can five minutes. The scheme is open to individuals, schools, businesses and community groups.”
Many townspeople already do get out and pick up rubbish, or contribute to weeding and planting flowers where they live.
Mission
The Wombling Free group was set up by two Liskeard parents to encourage youngsters and their families to get out and enjoy walks or runs while picking up litter – and it’s expanded to take in many parts of South East Cornwall and beyond.
And Liskeard in Bloom has a band of volunteers that not only look after plants but also spruces up signs and shop frontages.
Last month the Cornish Times reported on a resident on a one-man mission to collect bottles and other refuse from the verges and hedgerows around Liskeard, he says that “some people cherish our town and others just don’t”.
Liskeard Town Council’s adopt-a-street campaign has received mostly positive reaction so far since it was announced online.
But some people feel that part of the council tax they pay should cover the streets being kept clean and tidy – and say that the town and county councils should ensure this gets done.
On the whole though, those who’ve commented feel that it’s a good thing if residents take charge of the appearance of where they live. One person said: “I think it’s a good idea but I’m not sure everyone will take it on board.
“We should all take responsibility in keeping our streets clean and presentable. Not everyone likes to live in a dump!”
Another commented: “The change away from social responsibility, community and self-reliance has happened over many years. So changing it back will take as long as it has taken to change for the worse. We either do nothing – or just continue picking up the litter, and stop expecting councils and governments to do everything for us and re-learn self-reliance and community.”
According to the Local Government Association, on average around seven pence in every pound of council tax is used for waste management and street cleaning.
Town and parish councils have their own portion of the council tax (the precept) and within this relatively tiny window, local councils are free to manage their budget for any areas not covered by the local authority.
The average local precept is worth just under 2% of the overall council tax we pay – for a Band D property this is around £75 and it has gone up by an average of 4.3% on last year.
People can find out more information about Liskeard’s campaign and sign up to look after their street on the town council website.
l See letters – page 6. What do you think? Are you part of a group in Liskeard or another town or village that already keeps your street clean and tidy? Let us know at [email protected]
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |