Actor supporting Cornish centre cost of living appeal
ACtor Jenny Agutter has joined the call for support to help give children a break away from their difficult lives at Go Beyond’s centre in Tywardreath this winter.
The appeal aims to help children affected by the cost of living crisis this winter.
Star of Call the Midwife and The Railway Children Jenny Agutter is supporting an appeal by children’s charity Go Beyond to give children affected by the cost of living crisis a break away from their difficult lives in Cornwall this winter.
Go Beyond provides children who face serious challenges in their home lives, including hundreds living in poverty, the chance for a break from the pressures they face at home with free of charge stays at their centres in Tywardreath.
Jenny Agutter, a long-standing patron of Go Beyond, is joining the charity’s latest appeal to give children whose families will be critically affected by this winter’s cost of living crisis the chance to feel warm and cosy on a week-long, residential break with the charity.
Jenny said: “I am keen to support Go Beyond because they give those children who don’t have the opportunity, whose childhoods have been filled with cares and concerns not games and play, the chance to make their own wonderful memories. They meet other children and play games; they are cared for by a team of people who put their needs first, always.”
By donating to the charity’s appeal, supporters will be helping to give children facing their toughest winter yet the chance to have a week of warm, home cooked meals, hot showers and evenings playing games in the charity’s cosy farmhouses, at no cost to them or their families.
Go Beyond’s Director of Fundraising and Communications, Sara Shearman, explained: “As a charity we are deeply concerned for the welfare of millions of children, many of whom are at risk of deterioration in their mental health, malnourishment and alienation from their peers at school as a result of the increased financial pressures on their families.
“As part of our efforts to support these children, we are asking you to please consider making a donation that will enable us to provide them with a break from the worries and pressures they face at home this winter.
“A donation of £10, £20 or £50 per month could help pay for hot chocolates to enjoy around our fire pit, waterproofs and wellies to spend time outdoors, blankets to snuggle up in front of our wood burning stove, oil to heat our rustic old farmhouses and thick duvets for long nights of sleep.”
To give a child the chance to have a week-long break with Go Beyond this winter, visit www.gobeyond.org.uk/winterwarmer
