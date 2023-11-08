A person has been taken to hospital after being trapped inside a vehicle following a crash near Lostwithiel.
Devon and Cornwall Police, Cornwall Fire and Rescue service and the ambulance service were called to reports of a collision during the morning of November 8, with the road remaining closed for several hours.
The two-vehicle collision involved seven people, of which six were reported to be able to climb out the vehicles while the seventh was described by Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service as ‘medically trapped’.
The person trapped was rescued using crash rescue equipment and taken to hospital using a land ambulance.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Emergency services are currently in attendance on Two Trees Road, Lostwithiel, following a two-vehicle collision.
"One person is believed to have sustained injuries, but the extent is not known at this time."
A spokesperson for Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews from Lostwithiel, St Austell and a rescue tender from Bodmin attended a call to a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A390. On crews’ arrival six people had already been released from the vehicles, one person remained mechanically trapped.
"Crash rescue equipment was used to release the casualty. The casualty was assessed at the roadside before being transported to hospital via land ambulance."