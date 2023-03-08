TWO cars and a lorry were involved in a collision on the A39 at Wadebridge yesterday evening (March 7) which left the road blocked for almost three hours.
One driver was taken to hospital with injuries "not thought to be serious".
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson confirmed: "Police were called to the Ball roundabout on the A39 at Wadebridge at about 3.30 pm on Tuesday, March 7, to reports of a collision involving two cars and a lorry.
"The driver of one of the cars was taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be serious. The road was cleared just after 6.20 pm."