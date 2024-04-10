A MAJOR North Cornwall road was left closed for a number of hours after a road traffic collision involving multiple vehicles.
The A39 at St Breock, near Wadebridge was closed while police dealt with the incident on Wednesday, April 10 and which was believed to have involved three vehicles.
It led to congestion in the St Issey area, as motorists sought to divert the road closure.
Two motorists were reported to be injured as a result of the collision, with both individuals taken to Derriford Hospital with what are believed to be non life-threatening injuries.
The incident was also attended by Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service and the ambulance service.
At the time of the incident, a spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Police called at around 10.55am on Wednesday, April 10, following reports of a multi-vehicle road traffic collision on the A39 at St Breock near Wadebridge.
“The fire and ambulance service were also called. The road is currently blocked in both directions.
“Two motorists have been taken to Derriford Hospital. It is not believed they have suffered life-threatening injuries.”
The road was later re-opened at around 3pm.