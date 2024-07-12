National Highways has announced a closure to the A38 Liskeard bypass.
The westbound carriage, which passes Liskeard town centre, has been marked for closure by National Highways to allow for ‘resurfacing and improvements’.
The stretch will be closed between the A390 junction and B3254 junction (Moorswater) on weeknights from Monday, July 8 until Tuesday, July 16 between 9pm and 6am each night.
A diversion will be in place via the A390 and B3254.
National Highways have expressed that access will be maintained for properties with direct access from the A38 westbound within the closure and ask drivers to approach the closure gate.
A spokesperson added: “This work is subject to favourable weather conditions, for example heavy rain may affect the progress.”