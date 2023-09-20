An early-morning road traffic collision on the A38 between Dobwalls and Bodmin Parkway railway station has led to long delays.
The single-carriageway section of the A38 is reported to be partially blocked after the crash.
It comes amid treacherous driving conditions as wind and rain batter the majority of Cornwall.
Traffic reporting service Inrix says of the incident: "A38 both ways partially blocked, queueing traffic due to accident between A390 (Twelvewoods Roundabout, Dobwalls) and Bodmin Parkway Train Station (Bodmin)."
Devon and Cornwall Police have been approached for comment and we will have all the updates in our live blog below.